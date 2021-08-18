Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAL   US7952261094

SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.

(SAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salisbury Bancorp : What To Do If You've Unwittingly Paid a Scammer

08/18/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What To Do If You've Unwittingly Paid a Scammer

August 18, 2021

Every day, in spite of their best intentions, people get taken in by scammers. A moment of inattention or an utterly convincing story, and you're suddenly on the hook for real money. Worse, scammers are good at convincing you to pay in ways that give them fast access to your funds, and make it hard to get your money back.

But, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the situation is not always hopeless. Here are some options you might try. With any of them, the sooner you act, the better.

Credit or debit card
This is your 'best case scenario,' since many credit card companies will reimburse you for suspected fraud. Contact your credit card company or bank immediately, tell them what happened, and ask for a 'chargeback' to reverse the charges.

Gift card, prepaid card, or cash reload card
Contact the company that issued the card and tell them you paid a scammer with the card. Ask if they can refund your money. If the scammer hasn't already used the card, you may get lucky, so the sooner you contact them, the better your chances.

Wire transfer
If you wired money through a company such as Western Union or MoneyGram, contact the company immediately to report the fraud and file a complaint. You can call MoneyGram's complaint department at 1-800-MONEYGRAM (800.666.3947), and Western Union's at 800.325.6000. Although it's unlikely to happen, you should ask for the wire transfer to be reversed.

Money transfer app
Online peer-to-peer (P2P) payment systems such as Venmo, PayPal and WePay are convenient - and instantaneous. That doesn't mean you shouldn't try to get your money back. Contact the company behind the app, but if the app is linked to a credit card or debit card, contact your credit card company or bank first.

Remote access
If you were taken in by a tech support scam and gave the scammer remote access to your computer, you should immediately update your computer's security software. Then run a scan and delete anything it identifies as a problem.

Username/password loss
If you think anyone has accessed your login information, change your password right away. If you use the same password for other accounts or sites, you'll need to change those, too. Make sure your new password is strong. Some sites will have their own rules but generally, the longer the password, the more secure it is. Including numbers and symbols (such as & or !) makes it even stronger. You can also consider a password manager to create and store passwords securely.

Social Security Number (SSN)
If you've given a scammer your Social Security Number, you'll need to monitor your credit report to see if it's being misused. IdentityTheft.gov will help you find out how to do this.

The bottom line: No matter what payment method you used to pay, the sooner you act, the better. And if anyone calls and offers to 'help' you recover money you have already lost, you're probably dealing with a fake refund scam. Talk about adding insult to injury! Don't give them any money or personal information.

This article is designed to provide informative material and is distributed with the understanding that it does not constitute legal or other professional advice. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and interpretation are not guaranteed.

Read More Articles

Disclaimer

Salisbury Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
01:04pSALISBURY BANCORP : What To Do If You've Unwittingly Paid a Scammer
PU
08/06SALISBURY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/04SALISBURY BANCORP : Bank offers free Community Shred "Drive-thru" Day at Lakevil..
PU
07/21SALISBURY BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21SALISBURY BANCORP : INCREASES DIVIDEND AND REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 20..
PU
07/21SALISBURY BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
07/21SALISBURY BANCORP : Investor Presentation Q2 2021
PU
07/21Tranche Update on Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
07/21Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend and Reports Results for Second Qua..
GL
07/21Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40,5 M - -
Net income 2021 16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,51x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 50,39 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Cantele President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Albero Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David B. Farrell Chairman
Holly J. Nelson Independent Director
Nancy F. Humphreys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALISBURY BANCORP, INC.35.21%142
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%154 469
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.30.82%72 209
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.62%58 850
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.42%58 492
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.51%54 949