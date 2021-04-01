Log in
Salisbury Bancorp : Bank Announces 2021 Community Shred 'Drive-Thru' Days Schedule

04/01/2021 | 02:32pm EDT

04/01/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Salisbury Bank Announces 2021 Community Shred 'Drive-Thru' Days Schedule

April 1, 2021

Community Shred 'Drive-thru' Days will include a Free Shred Day as part of the Bank's commitment to help in the fight against identity theft, and a Food Drive to support local food pantries in the area. The Community Days will take place during the months of May through October at select branches throughout the tri-state area, and are open to all local residents and businesses.

Amy Raymond, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer stated, 'With the increased importance of minimizing the risk of identity theft and fraud, our Shred Day events continue to help community members securely dispose of sensitive documents to aid in protecting themselves.'

Community Shred 'Drive-thru' Days are open to anyone at the locations listed below from 9:00 a.m. to Noon.

  • Saturday, May 22nd - Dover Plains Branch, 5 Dover Village Plaza, Dover Plains, NY
  • Saturday, June 19th - Lakeville Branch, 5 Bissell Street, Lakeville, CT
  • Saturday, August 21st - Lakeville Branch, 5 Bissell Street, Lakeville, CT
  • Saturday, September 18th - Millerton Branch, 87 Main Street, Millerton, NY
  • Saturday, October 2nd - Sheffield Branch, 640 North Main Street, Sheffield, MA
  • Saturday, October 9th - Fishkill Branch, 701 Route 9, Suite 7, Fishkill, NY
  • Saturday, October 16th - Lakeville Branch, 5 Bissell Street, Lakeville, CT

For the safety of all participants and volunteers the Bank has changed its Shred Days format to 'Drive-thru', and established the following guidelines:

  • Limit 4 bags / boxes per car (paper only; no binders)
  • Must wear a facial cover / mask
  • You will be guided to drop-off your boxes at the designated area to be shredded by Bank staff
  • Stay in your car until you reach the drop-off point
  • If you feel unwell, please stay home

Please consider bringing a non-perishable food donation as well - local pantries need a variety of donations including: canned goods, cereals, macaroni and cheese, cake mix, peanut butter, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and tomato sauce. Household necessities such as paper towels, diapers, shampoo, and soap are also appreciated.

These services are brought to you by Salisbury Bank, as a way of enriching the communities it serves. All shredded paper will be recycled and all collected items will be donated directly to local food pantries.

For more information on protecting yourself against identity theft, visit salisburybank.com/protectid.

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

