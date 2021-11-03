Salisbury Bank Announces Its 13th Annual Community Shred Days Season A Big Success

November 3, 2021

Community Shred "Drive-thru" Days took place during the months of May through October at select branches throughout the tri-state area and included a free shred service as part of the Bank's commitment to help in the fight against identity theft, as well as a Food Drive to support local food pantries in the area. Community Shred "Drive-thru" Days were open to all local residents and businesses.

In total, approximately 49,880 lbs. of paper was shredded and recycled (saving roughly 430 trees and 77 cubic yards of landfill). Bank volunteers also collected 1,224 non-perishable food and household items which were donated to food pantries in the communities we serve.

If you missed the last 2021 Community Shred "Drive-thru" Days, Salisbury Bank will begin hosting its Shred Days again in the spring of 2022. The schedule will be posted on the website, salisburybank.com, sometime next April.

Salisbury Bank is proud to offer this service as a way of making a difference in the communities it serves. The fight against identity theft is very important to Salisbury Bank and if you would like more information on protecting yourself, please visit salisburybank.com/protectid.

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

Read More Articles