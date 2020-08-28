Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.    SBH

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(SBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sally Beauty : Debuts Rewards-Driven Credit Card Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:01am EDT

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty Supply and Cosmo Prof today announced the rollout of the brands' first ever credit card program, giving shoppers more ways than ever to unlock rewards. Anyone can apply for the Sally Beauty Rewards Credit Card, while the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card is designed for beauty industry professionals and can be used to make purchases and receive benefits across both Cosmo Prof and Sally Beauty stores. Both cards offer unique benefits including discounts and increased reward dollar earning potential.

"The launch of our two new credit card programs makes it easier than ever for customers to shop with us and enjoy exclusive benefits," said Aaron Alt, President of Sally Beauty Supply and Chief Financial Officer. "We're particularly excited about providing options for both professionals and consumers within Sally Beauty, while giving pros the ability to shop across our entire network of stores."

Sally Beauty card holders will be eligible for elevated perks, taking the rewards program they know and love to the next level. Sally Beauty Rewards members sign up with just their email address to earn Beauty Marks, with 10 Marks awarded for each dollar spent. With the launch of the rewards-driven credit card, both Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof card holders receive instant access to benefits, starting with an immediate $20 off their purchase of $50 or more when they open and use their credit card. Both cards will garner 2.5 additional Beauty Marks for each dollar spent at Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty Rewards Credit Card holders can expect a variety of unique benefits, such as free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase, a birthday reward, a surprise gift on the anniversary of opening an account and more. 

The Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card offers a new rewards program for professionals with two tiers of benefits, Gold and Platinum. Customers with the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card are automatically enrolled in the Gold Tier and receive a standing three percent discount at Cosmo Prof. At the Platinum Tier, customers earn free shipping on purchases of $150 or more after reaching the $4,000 mark in a year. As an added benefit, customers with the Cosmo Prof Rewards Credit Card can also make purchases and earn Beauty Marks at Sally Beauty.

"The Cosmo Prof rewards program offers even more benefits to our valued professionals who are relying on us to help them get back to business in this post-COVID environment," said Mark Spinks, President of Beauty Systems Group.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-holdings-debuts-rewards-driven-credit-card-program-301120137.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.
09:01aSALLY BEAUTY : Debuts Rewards-Driven Credit Card Program
PR
08/17SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and CosmoProf in Search of Women Beauty Entrepreneurs for ..
PR
08/05SALLY BEAUTY : Selects Intalytics as Customer Analytics Partner
BU
07/31SALLY BEAUTY : Announces Third Quarter Results
AQ
07/31SALLY BEAUTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07/30SALLY BEAUTY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/30SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Results
BU
07/27SALLY BEAUTY : Announces Conference Call and Webcast on July 30, 2020, to Discus..
AQ
07/24SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast on July 30, ..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group