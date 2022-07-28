Log in
    SBH   US79546E1047

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(SBH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
13.25 USD   +0.08%
05:46pSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2022
BU
06/29Raymond James Downgrades Sally Beauty Holdings to Underperform from Market Perform
MT
06/24SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : SBH) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2022

07/28/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) (“the Company”), the leader in professional hair color, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on August 4, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss third quarter financial results.

A copy of the press release announcing the third quarter financial results is expected to be made available before the U.S. financial markets open on August 4, 2022, on the Company's website sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The earnings conference call and webcast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Central Time and will include a supplemental slide presentation. To view the supplemental slide presentation, please join at the following link SBH Q3 Earnings Presentation and enter the event password K74WrAU6Mnz.

This conference call and live webcast, which may include discussion of the Company's strategy, financial results and expectations, and other matters relating to its business, will be available to all investors. To listen to the conference call or live webcast, please join via telephone by dialing from the United States, (844) 867-6169 (International: (409) 207-6975) and reference the access code 3091820# or follow this link to the live webcast sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's sell-side and buy-side investment professionals.

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available on August 4, 2022, starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time until August 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time and replay access may be dialed from the United States by using (866) 207-1041 or from international locations by using (402) 970-0847 and referencing the access code 2354020. In addition, a website replay will be available on sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L’Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 822 M - -
Net income 2022 242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 409 M 1 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 29 000
Free-Float 98,5%
