SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sally Beauty : Reports Strong Sales and Profit Growth for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter

07/29/2021 | 06:46am EDT
GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.66; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.68

GAAP Operating Margin of 12.5%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 12.6%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) (“the Company”), the leader in professional hair color, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Summary

  • Consolidated net sales of $1.02 billion with a same store sales increase of 44.7%, primarily reflecting strong consumer demand in the U.S. and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions globally;
  • Global e-commerce sales were $71 million, representing 7.0% of net sales;
  • Gross margin of 50.3%, up 470 basis points compared to the prior year;
  • GAAP operating earnings of $127 million and GAAP operating margin of 12.5%, Adjusted Operating Earnings of $129 million and Adjusted Operating Margin of 12.6%;
  • GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.66 and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share of $0.68, up 414% and 718%, respectively, compared to the prior year;
  • Strong liquidity position, cash and cash equivalents of $270 million, reduced debt levels by $205 million with a zero balance outstanding under the $500 million asset-based revolving line of credit at quarter end.

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter, which was driven by strengthening consumer demand and solid execution by our teams,” said Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer. “The combination of improving macro factors in the U.S. and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across our international territories, drove net sales over $1 billion. Our top line performance, coupled with ongoing strength in gross margin, resulted in significant growth in earnings.”

“As we approach our fiscal year-end, we are pleased with our strong financial performance to date, and ability to deliver against our strategic priorities despite the challenges of the pandemic. We remain focused on the completion of our multi-year transformation in 2021, and as we enter 2022, we will continue to scale and optimize a full suite of omni-channel services designed to delight our customers. We believe that with the significant investments we have made in the business and the talented team we have assembled, the company is well positioned to achieve long-term growth.”

COVID-19 Update

The table below includes the operating status of corporate-owned stores at the end of each month during the third quarter, reflecting the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on global stores operations.

 
April May June
Territory Hard
Closed		 Reduced
Capacity		 Fully
Open		 Hard
Closed		 Reduced
Capacity		 Fully
Open		 Hard
Closed		 Reduced
Capacity		 Fully
Open
Sally US/CAN

0%

33%

67%

0%

33%

67%

0%

9%

91%

Sally Europe

0%

44%

56%

0%

23%

77%

0%

1%

99%

Sally LATAM

9%

22%

69%

4%

27%

69%

3%

29%

68%

BSG US/CAN

0%

4%

96%

0%

4%

96%

0%

0%

100%

SBH Total *

1%

26%

73%

0%

24%

76%

0%

7%

93%

*Includes corporate stores only (excludes franchises)

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Operating Results

Third quarter consolidated net sales were $1.02 billion, an increase of 45.0%, as compared to the prior year with a same store sales increase of 44.7%, primarily driven by the favorable impact in the U.S. from improving consumer confidence and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across international territories. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of approximately 260 basis points on reported sales and the Company operated 84 fewer stores compared to the prior year. Global e-commerce sales were $71 million or 7.0% of net sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter was $514.4 million compared to $321.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 59.8%. Consolidated gross margin was 50.3%, an increase of 470 basis points compared to 45.6% in the prior year, driven primarily by a higher gross margin at Sally Beauty Supply, partially offset by a lower gross margin at Beauty Systems Group.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $386.5 million, up $71.9 million compared to the prior year, driven primarily by the impact of the prior year’s savings from furloughed employees, rent abatements and reduced advertising expense related to the shut down of global store operations from COVID-19. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses were 37.8% compared to 44.6% in the prior year.

GAAP operating earnings and operating margin in the third quarter were $127.4 million and 12.5%, respectively, compared to $1.4 million and 0.2%, respectively, in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin, excluding the Company’s previously announced restructuring efforts and COVID-19 related expenses in both years, increased to $128.7 million and 12.6%, respectively, compared to $16.0 million and 2.3%, respectively, in the prior year.

GAAP net earnings in the third quarter were $76.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $23.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Earnings were $78.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the prior year, which represents an increase of 718%. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $156.5 million, an increase of 113% compared to the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 15.3%, an increase of 490 basis points compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During the third quarter, the Company utilized excess cash to reduce its debt levels by $205 million by fully repaying the outstanding balance of $197 million of its 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and paying down an additional $8 million of its floating rate term loan. At June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $270 million and a zero balance outstanding under its asset-based revolving line of credit. Additionally, the Company ended the quarter with a net debt leverage ratio of 1.90x. For comparison purposes, the leverage ratio, as defined in our loan agreements where the impact of balance sheet cash and cash equivalents is capped at $100 million for net debt calculation purposes, was 2.19x.

In May 2021, the Company extended the maturity on its asset-based revolving line of credit agreement by five years to May 2026. The new agreement returned the pricing and terms back to pre-COVID levels and right-sized the facility to $500 million.

Third quarter cash flow from operations totaled $86.2 million, capital expenditures totaled $17.8 million and Operating Free Cash Flow totaled $68.4 million.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Segment Results

Sally Beauty Supply

  • Global segment same store sales increased 43.3% in the third quarter. The Sally Beauty businesses in the U.S. and Canada represented 79% of the segment sales for the quarter and had a same store sales increase of 35.2%. Both Europe and Latin America had significant increases in same store sales for the quarter due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Net sales were $602.7 million in the quarter, an increase of 45.1% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by improving consumer confidence in the U.S. and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across international territories. The segment had a favorable impact of 370 basis points from foreign currency translation on reported sales and operated 80 fewer stores compared to the prior year.
  • At the end of the quarter, net store count was 3,611, a decrease of 80 stores compared to the prior year.
  • Gross margin increased by 920 basis points to 57.9%, with the Sally Beauty business in the U.S. and Canada delivering gross margin of 60.8%. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by the impact of the prior year’s non-cash inventory write down and inventory clearance efforts, partially offset by a higher sales volume coming from the lower margin European operations as a percentage of total segment sales compared to the prior year.
  • GAAP operating earnings increased substantially to $116.8 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year. GAAP operating margin was 19.4% compared to 0.7% in the prior year.

Beauty Systems Group

  • Total segment same store sales increased 47.8% in the third quarter.
  • Net sales were $419.7 million in the quarter, an increase of 44.8% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by the favorable impact from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, resulting in higher operating capacities in salons and increased demand. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of approximately 120 basis points on reported sales.
  • At the end of the quarter, net store count was 1,367, a decrease of 4 stores compared to the prior year.
  • Gross margin decreased 180 basis points to 39.4% in the quarter, driven primarily by a higher sales volume coming from large volume/lower margin full service customers that rebounded from the COVID-19 impact in the prior year.
  • GAAP operating earnings were $55.3 million in the quarter, an increase of 38% compared to the prior year. GAAP operating margin in the quarter was 13.2% compared to 13.8% in the prior year.
  • At the end of the quarter, there were 724 distributor sales consultants compared to 651 in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The Company will provide perspective on its outlook for the fourth quarter during its earnings conference call.

Conference Call and Where You Can Find Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call and audio webcast today to discuss its financial results and its business at approximately 7:30 a.m. Central Time today, July 29, 2021. During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer one or more questions concerning business and financial matters and trends affecting the Company. The Company’s responses to these questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed. Simultaneous to the conference call, an audio webcast of the call will be available via a link on the Company’s website, sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 867-6169 (International: (409-207-6975) and referencing the access code 580008#. The teleconference will be held in a “listen-only” mode for all participants other than the Company’s current sell-side and buy-side investment professionals. In addition, a supplemental slide presentation may be viewed during the call at the following link SBH Q3 Earnings Presentation and entering the event password yaKPyjk6g35. A replay of the earnings conference call will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, July 29, 2021, through August 5, 2021, by dialing (866) 207-1041 (International: (402) 970-0847) and reference access code 8927781#. Also, a website replay will be available on sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 141 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Supplemental Schedules

 

Segment Information

1

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

2-3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations; Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow

4

Store Count and Same Store Sales

5

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

 
Net sales

$

1,022,387

 

$

705,287

 

45.0

%

$

2,884,737

 

$

2,556,518

 

12.8

%

Cost of products sold

 

507,981

 

 

383,441

 

32.5

%

 

1,432,378

 

 

1,330,067

 

7.7

%

Gross profit

 

514,406

 

 

321,846

 

59.8

%

 

1,452,359

 

 

1,226,451

 

18.4

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

386,481

 

 

314,599

 

22.8

%

 

1,143,738

 

 

1,075,827

 

6.3

%

Restructuring

 

508

 

 

5,816

 

(91.3

)%

 

1,371

 

 

11,541

 

(88.1

)%

Operating earnings

 

127,417

 

 

1,431

 

8804.1

%

 

307,250

 

 

139,083

 

120.9

%

Interest expense

 

23,452

 

 

27,298

 

(14.1

)%

 

73,313

 

 

70,483

 

4.0

%

Earnings (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

103,965

 

 

(25,867

)

501.9

%

 

233,937

 

 

68,600

 

241.0

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

27,759

 

 

(2,341

)

1285.8

%

 

62,228

 

 

25,543

 

143.6

%

Net earnings (loss)

$

76,206

 

$

(23,526

)

423.9

%

$

171,709

 

$

43,057

 

298.8

%

 
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic

$

0.68

 

$

(0.21

)

423.8

%

$

1.52

 

$

0.38

 

300.0

%

Diluted

$

0.66

 

$

(0.21

)

414.3

%

$

1.50

 

$

0.37

 

305.4

%

 
Weighted average shares:
Basic

 

112,739

 

 

112,271

 

 

112,605

 

 

114,413

 

Diluted

 

114,927

 

 

112,271

 

 

114,274

 

 

115,370

 

Basis Point
Change		 Basis Point
Change
Comparison as a percentage of net sales
Consolidated gross margin

 

50.3

%

 

45.6

%

470

 

 

50.3

%

 

48.0

%

230

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

37.8

%

 

44.6

%

(680

)

 

39.6

%

 

42.1

%

(250

)

Consolidated operating margin

 

12.5

%

 

0.2

%

1,230

 

 

10.7

%

 

5.4

%

530

 

 
Effective tax rate

 

26.7

%

 

9.1

%

1,760

 

 

26.6

%

 

37.2

%

(1,060

)

 
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

270,317

$

514,151

Trade and other accounts receivable

 

76,439

 

56,429

Inventory

 

935,427

 

814,503

Other current assets

 

46,928

 

48,014

Total current assets

 

1,329,111

 

1,433,097

Property and equipment, net

 

283,033

 

315,029

Operating lease assets

 

540,480

 

525,634

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

601,935

 

598,321

Other assets

 

23,623

 

23,066

Total assets

$

2,778,182

$

2,895,147

 
Current maturities of long-term debt

$

181

$

180

Accounts payable

 

268,868

 

236,333

Accrued liabilities

 

213,099

 

170,665

Current operating lease liabilities

 

159,094

 

153,267

Income taxes payable

 

8,963

 

2,917

Total current liabilities

 

650,205

 

563,362

Long-term debt, including capital leases

 

1,383,145

 

1,796,897

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

401,706

 

394,375

Other liabilities

 

30,008

 

32,976

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

90,848

 

92,094

Total liabilities

 

2,555,912

 

2,879,704

Total stockholders’ equity

 

222,270

 

15,443

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,778,182

$

2,895,147

Supplemental Schedule 1

 
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

 

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

Net sales:
Sally Beauty Supply ("SBS")

$

602,681

 

$

415,468

 

45.1

%

$

1,693,015

 

$

1,504,125

 

12.6

%

Beauty Systems Group ("BSG")

 

419,706

 

 

289,819

 

44.8

%

 

1,191,722

 

 

1,052,393

 

13.2

%

Total net sales

$

1,022,387

 

$

705,287

 

45.0

%

$

2,884,737

 

$

2,556,518

 

12.8

%

 
Operating earnings:
SBS

$

116,784

 

$

3,087

 

3683.1

%

$

311,975

 

$

133,684

 

133.4

%

BSG

 

55,265

 

 

40,084

 

37.9

%

 

151,680

 

 

143,557

 

5.7

%

Segment operating earnings

 

172,049

 

 

43,171

 

298.5

%

 

463,655

 

 

277,241

 

67.2

%

 
Unallocated expenses (1)

 

44,124

 

 

35,924

 

22.8

%

 

155,034

 

 

126,617

 

22.4

%

Restructuring

 

508

 

 

5,816

 

(91.3

)%

 

1,371

 

 

11,541

 

(88.1

)%

Interest expense

 

23,452

 

 

27,298

 

(14.1

)%

 

73,313

 

 

70,483

 

4.0

%

Earnings (loss) before provision for income taxes

$

103,965

 

$

(25,867

)

501.9

%

$

233,937

 

$

68,600

 

241.0

%

 
 
Segment gross margin:

2021

2020

Basis Point
Change

 

2021

2020

Basis Point
Change

SBS

 

57.9

%

 

48.7

%

920

 

 

58.0

%

 

53.2

%

480

 

BSG

 

39.4

%

 

41.2

%

(180

)

 

39.5

%

 

40.5

%

(100

)

 
Segment operating margin:
SBS

 

19.4

%

 

0.7

%

1,870

 

 

18.4

%

 

8.9

%

950

 

BSG

 

13.2

%

 

13.8

%

(60

)

 

12.7

%

 

13.6

%

(90

)

Consolidated operating margin

 

12.5

%

 

0.2

%

1,230

 

 

10.7

%

 

5.4

%

530

 

 
 
 
(1) Unallocated expenses, including share-based compensation expense, consist of corporate and shared costs and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
Supplemental Schedule 2
 
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
As Reported
(GAAP)		 Restructuring (1) COVID-19 (2) As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

386,481

 

$

-

$

(824

)

$

385,657

 

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales

 

37.8

%

 

37.7

%

Operating earnings

 

127,417

 

 

508

 

824

 

 

128,749

 

Operating margin

 

12.5

%

 

12.6

%

Earnings before provision for income taxes

 

103,965

 

 

508

 

824

 

 

105,297

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3)

 

27,759

 

 

86

 

(550

)

 

27,295

 

Net earnings

$

76,206

 

$

422

$

1,374

 

$

78,002

 

 
Earnings per share:
Basic

$

0.68

 

$

0.00

$

0.01

 

$

0.69

 

Diluted

$

0.66

 

$

0.00

$

0.01

 

$

0.68

 

 
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
As Reported
(GAAP)		 Restructuring (1) COVID-19 (2) As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

314,599

 

$

-

$

(8,753

)

$

305,846

 

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales

 

44.6

%

 

43.4

%

Operating earnings

 

1,431

 

 

5,816

 

8,753

 

 

16,000

 

Operating margin

 

0.2

%

 

2.3

%

Earnings (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

(25,867

)

 

5,816

 

8,753

 

 

(11,298

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3)

 

(2,341

)

 

1,532

 

2,248

 

 

1,439

 

Net earnings (loss)

$

(23,526

)

$

4,284

$

6,505

 

$

(12,737

)

 
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic

$

(0.21

)

$

0.04

$

0.06

 

$

(0.11

)

Diluted

$

(0.21

)

$

0.04

$

0.06

 

$

(0.11

)

 
 
(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, restructuring represents costs and expenses incurred primarily in connection with Project Surge and the Transformation Plan.
 
(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, COVID-19 expenses primarily represents donation expense related to the personal-protective equipment inventory of $1.9 million, partially offset by wage and rent subsidies provided by the Canadian government of $1.1 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, COVID-19 expenses primarily represents costs associated with disaster pay and furloughed employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by an employee retention payroll tax credit provided by the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").
 
(3) The provision (benefit) for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized.
Supplemental Schedule 3
 
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
As Reported Restructuring (1) COVID-19 (2) As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
 
Cost of products sold

$

1,432,378

 

$

-

$

(6,957

)

$

1,425,421

 

Consolidated gross margin

 

50.3

%

 

50.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

1,143,738

 

 

-

 

(29,753

)

 

1,113,985

 

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales

 

39.6

%

 

38.6

%

Operating earnings

 

307,250

 

 

1,371

 

36,710

 

 

345,331

 

Operating margin

 

10.7

%

 

12.0

%

Earnings before provision for income taxes

 

233,937

 

 

1,371

 

36,710

 

 

272,018

 

Provision for income taxes (3)

 

62,228

 

 

263

 

8,648

 

 

71,139

 

Net earnings

$

171,709

 

$

1,108

$

28,062

 

$

200,879

 

 
Earnings per share:
Basic

$

1.52

 

$

0.01

$

0.25

 

$

1.78

 

Diluted

$

1.50

 

$

0.01

$

0.25

 

$

1.76

 

 
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020
As Reported Restructuring (1) COVID-19 (2) As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
 
Cost of products sold

$

1,330,067

 

$

-

$

-

 

$

1,330,067

 

Consolidated gross margin

 

48.0

%

 

48.0

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

1,075,827

 

 

-

 

(23,450

)

 

1,052,377

 

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales

 

42.1

%

 

41.2

%

Operating earnings

 

139,083

 

 

11,541

 

23,450

 

 

174,074

 

Operating margin

 

5.4

%

 

6.8

%

Earnings before provision for income taxes

 

68,600

 

 

11,541

 

23,450

 

 

103,591

 

Provision for income taxes (3)

 

25,543

 

 

2,967

 

5,685

 

 

34,195

 

Net earnings

$

43,057

 

$

8,574

$

17,765

 

$

69,396

 

 
Earnings per share:
Basic

$

0.38

 

$

0.07

$

0.16

 

$

0.61

 

Diluted

$

0.37

 

$

0.07

$

0.15

 

$

0.60

 

 
 
 
 
(1) For the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, restructuring represents costs and expenses incurred primarily in connection with Project Surge and the Transformation Plan.
 
(2) For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, COVID-19 expenses primarily represents the write-down of personal-protective equipment inventory of $7.0 million in cost of products sold and donation expense related to the personal-protective equipment inventory of $33.0 million in selling, general, and administrative expenses, partially offset by wage and rent subsidies provided by the Canadian government of $3.3 million. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, COVID-19 expenses primarily represents costs associated with disaster pay and furloughed employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by an employee retention payroll tax credit provided by the CARES Act.
 
(3) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized.
 

Supplemental Schedule 4

 
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

Adjusted EBITDA:

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

 
Net earnings (loss)

$

76,206

 

$

(23,526

)

423.9

%

$

171,709

 

$

43,057

 

298.8

%

Add:
Depreciation and amortization

 

25,145

 

 

26,832

 

(6.3

)%

 

78,090

 

 

80,829

 

(3.4

)%

Interest expense

 

23,452

 

 

27,298

 

(14.1

)%

 

73,313

 

 

70,483

 

4.0

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

27,759

 

 

(2,341

)

1285.8

%

 

62,228

 

 

25,543

 

143.6

%

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

152,562

 

 

28,263

 

439.8

%

 

385,340

 

 

219,912

 

75.2

%

Inventory charges (1)

 

-

 

 

27,054

 

(100.0

)%

 

-

 

 

27,054

 

(100.0

)%

Share-based compensation

 

2,617

 

 

2,562

 

2.1

%

 

8,158

 

 

9,094

 

(10.3

)%

Restructuring

 

508

 

 

5,816

 

(91.3

)%

 

1,371

 

 

11,541

 

(88.1

)%

COVID-19 (2)

 

824

 

 

8,753

 

(90.6

)%

 

36,710

 

 

23,450

 

56.5

%

Impairment (3)

 

-

 

 

901

 

(100.0

)%

 

-

 

 

901

 

(100.0

)%

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

156,511

 

$

73,349

 

113.4

%

$

431,579

 

$

291,952

 

47.8

%

 
Basis Point
Change		 Basis Point
Change
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

15.3

%

 

10.4

%

490

 

 

15.0

%

 

11.4

%

360

 

 
 
Operating Free Cash Flow:

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

2021

2020

Percentage
Change

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

86,172

 

$

198,253

 

(56.5

)%

$

217,728

 

$

274,384

 

(20.6

)%

Less:
Payments for property and equipment, net

 

17,804

 

 

17,742

 

0.3

%

 

44,899

 

 

89,702

 

(49.9

)%

Operating free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

68,368

 

$

180,511

 

(62.1

)%

$

172,829

 

$

184,682

 

(6.4

)%

 
(1) Incremental, non-cash write down of inventory as part of aggressive tactical inventory clearance actions.
 
(2) Fiscal year 2021 relates to personal-protective equipment inventory write-down and donation expenses, partially offset by wage and rent subsidies. Fiscal year 2020 relates to costs associated with disaster pay and furloughed employees, partially offset by an employee retention payroll tax credit.
 
(3) Impairment charges related to long-lived assets and operating lease assets not included in restructuring.
 

Supplemental Schedule 5

 
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Store Count and Same Store Sales
(Unaudited)
 
 

As of June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 
Number of stores:
SBS:
Company-operated stores

3,603

 

3,678

 

(75

)

Franchise stores

8

 

13

 

(5

)

Total SBS

3,611

 

3,691

 

(80

)

BSG:
Company-operated stores

1,234

 

1,226

 

8

 

Franchise stores

133

 

145

 

(12

)

Total BSG

1,367

 

1,371

 

(4

)

Total consolidated

4,978

 

5,062

 

(84

)

 
Number of BSG distributor sales consultants

724

 

651

 

73

 

 
BSG distributor sales consultants (DSC) include 191 and 197 sales consultants employed by our franchisees at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

Basis Point
Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Basis Point
Change

Same store sales growth (decline):
SBS

43.3

%

(25.9

)%

6,920

12.6

%

(11.3

)%

2,390

 

BSG

47.8

%

(27.9

)%

7,570

14.5

%

(11.2

)%

2,570

 

Consolidated

44.7

%

(26.6

)%

7,130

13.2

%

(11.3

)%

2,450

 

 
 
For the purpose of calculating our same store sales metrics, we compare the current period sales for stores open for 14 months or longer as of the last day of a month with the sales for these stores for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Our same store sales are calculated in constant U.S. dollars and include e-commerce sales, but do not generally include the sales from stores relocated until 14 months after the relocation. The sales from stores acquired are excluded from our same store sales calculation until 14 months after the acquisition.

 


© Business Wire 2021
