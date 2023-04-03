Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Sally Textile Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    SLYT   PK0016301019

SALLY TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(SLYT)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-02-10
3.000 PKR   -1.64%
02:29aSally Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-12-2022
PU
02/28Sally Textile Mills : Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter / Half Yearly Ended 31-12-2022
PU
2022Sally Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Sally Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-12-2022

04/03/2023 | 02:29am EDT

Sally Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-12-2022

04/03/2023 | 02:29am EDT
Sally Textile Mills Limited

Interim Financial Report

Half Year ended

December 31, 2022

(Un-audited)

CONTENTS

Company Informaon

02

Directors' Review

03

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Posion

06

Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

09

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

10

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

12

Notes to the Condensed Interim Finanacial Informaon

13

Sally TexÆle Mills Limited

Company Informaon

Board Of Directors

Mian Iqbal Salahuddin

Chief Execuve Oﬃcer

Mst. Munira Salahuddin

Mian Yousaf Salahuddin

Mian Asad Salahuddin

Mian Sohail Salahuddin

Muhammad Khalil Laf

Syed Abid Raza Zaidi

Audit Commiee

Muhammad Khalil Laf

Chairman

Mian Asad Salahuddin

Member

Mian Sohail Salahuddin

Member

Syed Abid Raza Zaidi

Secretary

Human Resources & Remuneraon Commiee

Muhammad Khalil Laf

Chairman

Mst. Munira Salahuddin

Member

Mian Sohail Salahuddin

Member

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Mr. Hasan Shahnawaz

Company Secretary

Syed Abid Raza Zaidi

Auditors

M/s Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Raﬁq Chartered Accountants

Bankers

Naonal Bank Of Pakistan

Silk Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

Meezan Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Registered Oﬃce

2-S, Gulberg II, Lahore.

Phones : (042) 35759002

E-mail : sallytex@hotmail.com

Fax

: (042) 35754394

Mills

Muzaﬀargarh Road, Jauharabad

Phones: (0454) 720645, 720546, 720311

02

Interim Financial Report

Directors' Review

The Directors of Sally TexÆle Mills Limited ("the Company") present the half year report of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2022.

Overview - Performance review

During the period under review, mill operaons had been shut down due to negave viability. As evident from our accounts, there was no business conducted.

The ﬁnancial results in a summarized form are given hereunder:

Six months ended

Six months ended

Descripon

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Rupees '000'

Rupees '000'

Turnover-net

-

-

Gross Proﬁt / (Loss)

(16.74)

(17.35)

Loss before tax

(49.25)

(60.76)

Loss aer tax

(49.25)

(60.76)

Loss per share

Loss per share of your company for ended December 31, 2022 is Rs. (5.61) as compared to Rs. (6.92) for the comparave period ended December 31, 2021.

Acknowledgement

The company had presented its accounts for review to the auditors; however, the auditors have delayed ﬁnalizing the ﬁnancials. The maer has been taken up with the concerned ﬁrm. Yours directors record with appreciaon the resolve of company's limited staﬀ members who are connuing their eﬀorts to manage this present predicament. Your directors also extend their appreciaon to all company's stakeholders for their cooperaon.

For and on behalf of the board

Date: February 28, 2023

MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN

Lahore.

Chief Execuve Oﬃcer

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sally Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
