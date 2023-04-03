Sally Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-12-2022

Interim Financial Report

Directors' Review

The Directors of Sally TexÆle Mills Limited ("the Company") present the half year report of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2022.

Overview - Performance review

During the period under review, mill operaons had been shut down due to negave viability. As evident from our accounts, there was no business conducted.

The ﬁnancial results in a summarized form are given hereunder:

Six months ended Six months ended Descripon December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Rupees '000' Rupees '000' Turnover-net - - Gross Proﬁt / (Loss) (16.74) (17.35) Loss before tax (49.25) (60.76) Loss aer tax (49.25) (60.76)

Loss per share

Loss per share of your company for ended December 31, 2022 is Rs. (5.61) as compared to Rs. (6.92) for the comparave period ended December 31, 2021.

Acknowledgement

The company had presented its accounts for review to the auditors; however, the auditors have delayed ﬁnalizing the ﬁnancials. The maer has been taken up with the concerned ﬁrm. Yours directors record with appreciaon the resolve of company's limited staﬀ members who are connuing their eﬀorts to manage this present predicament. Your directors also extend their appreciaon to all company's stakeholders for their cooperaon.

For and on behalf of the board