Sally Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-12-2022

Sally Textile Mills Limited
Interim Financial Report
Half Year ended
December 31, 2022
(Un-audited)
CONTENTS
Company Informaon
Directors' Review
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Posion
Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Condensed Interim Finanacial Informaon
Sally TexÆle Mills Limited
Company Informaon
Board Of Directors
Mian Iqbal Salahuddin
Chief Execuve Oﬃcer
Mst. Munira Salahuddin
Mian Yousaf Salahuddin
Mian Asad Salahuddin
Mian Sohail Salahuddin
Muhammad Khalil Laf
Syed Abid Raza Zaidi
Audit Commiee
Muhammad Khalil Laf
Chairman
Mian Asad Salahuddin
Member
Mian Sohail Salahuddin
Member
Syed Abid Raza Zaidi
Secretary
Human Resources & Remuneraon Commiee
Muhammad Khalil Laf
Chairman
Mst. Munira Salahuddin
Member
Mian Sohail Salahuddin
Member
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Mr. Hasan Shahnawaz
Company Secretary
Syed Abid Raza Zaidi
Auditors
M/s Rahman Sarfaraz Rahim Iqbal Raﬁq Chartered Accountants
Bankers
Naonal Bank Of Pakistan
Silk Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
Meezan Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Registered Oﬃce
2-S, Gulberg II, Lahore.
Phones : (042) 35759002
E-mail : sallytex@hotmail.com
Fax
: (042) 35754394
Mills
Muzaﬀargarh Road, Jauharabad
Phones: (0454) 720645, 720546, 720311
Interim Financial Report
Directors' Review
The Directors of Sally TexÆle Mills Limited ("the Company") present the half year report of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2022.
Overview - Performance review
During the period under review, mill operaons had been shut down due to negave viability. As evident from our accounts, there was no business conducted.
The ﬁnancial results in a summarized form are given hereunder:
Six months ended
Six months ended
Descripon
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Rupees '000'
Rupees '000'
Turnover-net
-
-
Gross Proﬁt / (Loss)
(16.74)
(17.35)
Loss before tax
(49.25)
(60.76)
Loss aer tax
(49.25)
(60.76)
Loss per share
Loss per share of your company for ended December 31, 2022 is Rs. (5.61) as compared to Rs. (6.92) for the comparave period ended December 31, 2021.
Acknowledgement
The company had presented its accounts for review to the auditors; however, the auditors have delayed ﬁnalizing the ﬁnancials. The maer has been taken up with the concerned ﬁrm. Yours directors record with appreciaon the resolve of company's limited staﬀ members who are connuing their eﬀorts to manage this present predicament. Your directors also extend their appreciaon to all company's stakeholders for their cooperaon.
For and on behalf of the board
Date: February 28, 2023
MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN
Lahore.
Chief Execuve Oﬃcer
