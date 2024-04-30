Sally TexÆle Mills Limited

Directors' Review

The Directors of Sally TexÆle Mills Limited ("the Company") present the 3rd quarter report of the Company for the

period ended 31st March 2024.

Overview - Performance review

During the period under review, mill operaons had been shut down due to negave viability. As evident from our accounts, there was no business conducted.

The ﬁnancial results in a summarized form are given hereunder:

Nine months ended Nine months ended Descripon March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Rupees '000' Rupees '000' Turnover-net - - Gross Proﬁt/(Loss) (23,637) (26,658) Loss before tax (75,057) (75,741) Loss aer tax (75,057) (75,741)

Acknowledgement

Yours directors record with appreciaon the resolve of company's limited staﬀ members who are connuing their eﬀorts to manage this present predicament. Your directors also extend their appreciaon to all company's stakeholders for their cooperaon.

For and on behalf of the board