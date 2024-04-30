Interim Financial
Nine Months ended
March 31, 2024
(Un-audited)
SALLY TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
CONTENTS
Company Informaon
01
Directors' Review
02
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Posion
04
Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
06
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
07
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
09
Notes to the Condensed Interim Finanacial Informaon
10
Interim Financial Report
Company Informaon
Board Of Directors
Mian Iqbal Salahuddin
Chief Execuve Oﬃcer
Mst. Munira Salahuddin
Mian Yousaf Salahuddin
Mian Asad Salahuddin
Mian Sohail Salahuddin
Muhammad Khalil Laf
Syed Abid Raza Zaidi
Audit Commiee
Muhammad Khalil Laf
Chairman
Mian Asad Salahuddin
Member
Mian Sohail Salahuddin
Member
Syed Abid Raza Zaidi
Secretary
Human Resources & Remuneraon Commiee
Muhammad Khalil Laf
Chairman
Mst. Munira Salahuddin
Member
Mian Sohail Salahuddin
Member
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Abid Ali Bajwa
Company Secretary
Syed Abid Raza Zaidi
Bankers
Naonal Bank Of Pakistan
Silk Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
Meezan Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Registered Oﬃce
2-S, Gulberg II, Lahore.
Phones : (042) 35759002
E-mail : sallytex@hotmail.com
Fax
: (042) 35754394
Mills
Muzaﬀargarh Road, Jauharabad
Phones: (0454) 720645, 720546, 720311
01
Sally TexÆle Mills Limited
Directors' Review
The Directors of Sally TexÆle Mills Limited ("the Company") present the 3rd quarter report of the Company for the
period ended 31st March 2024.
Overview - Performance review
During the period under review, mill operaons had been shut down due to negave viability. As evident from our accounts, there was no business conducted.
The ﬁnancial results in a summarized form are given hereunder:
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Descripon
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rupees '000'
Rupees '000'
Turnover-net
-
-
Gross Proﬁt/(Loss)
(23,637)
(26,658)
Loss before tax
(75,057)
(75,741)
Loss aer tax
(75,057)
(75,741)
Acknowledgement
Yours directors record with appreciaon the resolve of company's limited staﬀ members who are connuing their eﬀorts to manage this present predicament. Your directors also extend their appreciaon to all company's stakeholders for their cooperaon.
For and on behalf of the board
Date: April 29, 2024
MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN
Lahore.
Chief Execuve Oﬃcer
02
Sally TexÆle Mills Limited
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Posion
as at March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Rupees '000
Rupees '000
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorized share capital
20,000,000 (June 30, 2016: 20,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs.10 each
200,000
200,000
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
87,750
87,750
SURPLUS ON REVALUATION OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
207,406
207,406
Accumulated (Loss)/proﬁt
(1,500,457)
(1,425,401)
TOTAL EQUITY
(1,205,301)
(1,130,245)
LOAN FROM SPONSORS - UNSECURED
721,624
680,110
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long term ﬁnances
Employees rerement beneﬁts
Deferred taxaon
-
101,907
36,881
138,788
-
101,907
36,881
138,788
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
Short term borrowings - Secured Unclaimed divident
Accrued interest/mark-up
Current por‰on of non-current liabilies
451,671
722,533
1,010
396,580
310,833
1,882,627
463,280
722,545
1,010
386,279
310,833
1,883,947
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,021,415
2,022,735
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,537,739
1,572,601
Lahore
MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN
ABID ALI BAJWA
MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN
Date : April 29, 2024
Chief Execuve
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
04
Interim Financial Report
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Posion
as at March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Rupees '000
Rupees '000
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
ASSETSQUITY AND LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
Long term deposits - Unsecured, Considered good
CURRENT ASSETS
Stores, spares and loose tools
Stock in trade
Trade debts
Short term Deposit
Advances, prepayments and other receivables Current taxaon
Cash and bank balances
732,950
11,244
744,193
69,014
565,440
96,614
1,613
46,470
11,765
2,629
793,545
756,229
11,244
767,473
80,623
565,440
96,588
1,613
46,470
11,765
2,629
805,128
TOTAL ASSETS
1,537,739
1,572,601
The annexed notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of this condensed interim ﬁnancial informaon.
Lahore
MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN
ABID ALI BAJWA
MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN
Date : April 29, 2024
Chief Execuve
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
05
Sally TexÆle Mills Limited
Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss (Un-audited)
for the nine month ended March 31, 2024
Nine Months Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rupees '000
Rupees '000
Rupees '000
Rupees '000
Sales - net
Cost of sales
Gross Proﬁt / (Loss)
Selling and distribu]on expenses Administrave and general expenses
Other income
Operang Proﬁt / (Loss)
Finance cost
Noonal Interest
Other expenses
Proﬁt /(Loss) before taxaon
Taxaon
Proﬁt / (Loss) a er taxaon
Proﬁt / (Loss) per share - basic and diluted
-
(23,637)
(23,637)
-
(5,504)
(5,504)
-
(29,141)
(10,301)
(35,614)
-
(75,056)
-
(75,056)
(8.55)
-
(26,658)
(26,658)
-
(5,217)
(5,217)
-
(31,875)
(10,944)
(32,922)
-
(75,741)
-
(75,741)
(8.63)
-
(7,879)
(7,879)
-
(2,359)
(2,359)
-
(10,238)
-
(11,745)
-
(21,983)
-
(21,983)
(2.51)
-
(9,917)
(9,917)
-
(1,982)
(1,982)
-
(11,899)
(3,865)
(10,731)
-
(26,495)
-
(26,495)
(3.02)
The annexed notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of this condensed interim ﬁnancial informaon.
Lahore
MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN
ABID ALI BAJWA
MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN
Date : April 29, 2024
Chief Execuve
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
06
Interim Financial Report
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)
for the nine month ended March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rupees '000
Rupees '000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss before taxation
Adjustments for non-cash and other items
Interest/markup on borrowings
Notional interest
Provision for employees retirement beneﬁts
Depreciation
Operating proﬁt/(loss) before changes in working capital
Changes in working capital
Stores, spares and loose tools
Stock in trade
Trade debts
Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables
Trade and other payables
Net cash generated from/(used in) operations
Payments for:
Employees retirement beneﬁts
Interest/markup on borrowings
Income tax
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(75,056)
10,301
35,614
-
23,279
69,194
(5,862)
11,609
-
(26)
-
(11,609)
(26)
(5,888)
0
-
0
(5,888)
(75,740)
10,944
32,922
-
25,892
69,758
(5,983)
-
-
87,620
-
(223)
87,397
81,414
-
-
(71)
81,343
Capital expenditure
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
-
-
07
Sally TexÆle Mills Limited
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)
for the nine month ended March 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Rupees '000
Rupees '000
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Long term ﬁnances obtained
Repayment of long term ﬁnances
Net (decrease)/increase in short term borrowings
Loan from sponsors obtained
Net cash (used in)/generated from ﬁnancing activities
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
-
-
(12)
6,650
6,638
750
2,629
3,380
-
-
(42)
6,650
6,608
87,951
2,629
90,580
The annexed notes 1 to 19 form an integral part of this condensed interim ﬁnancial information.
Lahore
MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN
ABID ALI BAJWA
MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN
Date : April 29, 2024
Chief Execuve
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
08
