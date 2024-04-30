Interim Financial

Nine Months ended

March 31, 2024

(Un-audited)

SALLY TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

CONTENTS

Company Information

Directors' Review

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Information

Interim Financial Report

Company Information

Board Of Directors

Mian Iqbal Salahuddin

Chief Execuve Oﬃcer

Mst. Munira Salahuddin

Mian Yousaf Salahuddin

Mian Asad Salahuddin

Mian Sohail Salahuddin

Muhammad Khalil Laf

Syed Abid Raza Zaidi

Audit Commiee

Muhammad Khalil Laf

Chairman

Mian Asad Salahuddin

Member

Mian Sohail Salahuddin

Member

Syed Abid Raza Zaidi

Secretary

Human Resources & Remuneraon Commiee

Muhammad Khalil Laf

Chairman

Mst. Munira Salahuddin

Member

Mian Sohail Salahuddin

Member

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Abid Ali Bajwa

Company Secretary

Syed Abid Raza Zaidi

Bankers

Naonal Bank Of Pakistan

Silk Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

Meezan Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Registered Oﬃce

2-S, Gulberg II, Lahore.

Phones : (042) 35759002

E-mail : sallytex@hotmail.com

Fax

: (042) 35754394

Mills

Muzaﬀargarh Road, Jauharabad

Phones: (0454) 720645, 720546, 720311

Sally Textile Mills Limited

Directors' Review

The Directors of Sally TexÆle Mills Limited ("the Company") present the 3rd quarter report of the Company for the

period ended 31st March 2024.

Overview - Performance review

During the period under review, mill operaons had been shut down due to negave viability. As evident from our accounts, there was no business conducted.

The ﬁnancial results in a summarized form are given hereunder:

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Descripon

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rupees '000'

Rupees '000'

Turnover-net

-

-

Gross Proﬁt/(Loss)

(23,637)

(26,658)

Loss before tax

(75,057)

(75,741)

Loss aer tax

(75,057)

(75,741)

Acknowledgement

Yours directors record with appreciaon the resolve of company's limited staﬀ members who are connuing their eﬀorts to manage this present predicament. Your directors also extend their appreciaon to all company's stakeholders for their cooperaon.

For and on behalf of the board

Date: April 29, 2024

MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN

Lahore.

Chief Execuve Oﬃcer

Interim Financial Report

Sally Textile Mills Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Posion

as at March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Rupees '000

Rupees '000

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorized share capital

20,000,000 (June 30, 2016: 20,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs.10 each

200,000

200,000

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

87,750

87,750

SURPLUS ON REVALUATION OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

207,406

207,406

Accumulated (Loss)/proﬁt

(1,500,457)

(1,425,401)

TOTAL EQUITY

(1,205,301)

(1,130,245)

LOAN FROM SPONSORS - UNSECURED

721,624

680,110

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long term ﬁnances

Employees rerement beneﬁts

Deferred taxaon

-

101,907

36,881

138,788

-

101,907

36,881

138,788

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

Short term borrowings - Secured Unclaimed divident

Accrued interest/mark-up

Current por‰on of non-current liabilies

451,671

722,533

1,010

396,580

310,833

1,882,627

463,280

722,545

1,010

386,279

310,833

1,883,947

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,021,415

2,022,735

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,537,739

1,572,601

Lahore

MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN

ABID ALI BAJWA

MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN

Date : April 29, 2024

Chief Execuve

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

Interim Financial Report

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Posion

as at March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Rupees '000

Rupees '000

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

ASSETSQUITY AND LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

Long term deposits - Unsecured, Considered good

CURRENT ASSETS

Stores, spares and loose tools

Stock in trade

Trade debts

Short term Deposit

Advances, prepayments and other receivables Current taxaon

Cash and bank balances

732,950

11,244

744,193

69,014

565,440

96,614

1,613

46,470

11,765

2,629

793,545

756,229

11,244

767,473

80,623

565,440

96,588

1,613

46,470

11,765

2,629

805,128

TOTAL ASSETS

1,537,739

1,572,601

The annexed notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of this condensed interim ﬁnancial informaon.

Lahore

MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN

ABID ALI BAJWA

MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN

Date : April 29, 2024

Chief Execuve

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

Sally Textile Mills Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss (Un-audited)

for the nine month ended March 31, 2024

Nine Months Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rupees '000

Rupees '000

Rupees '000

Rupees '000

Sales - net

Cost of sales

Gross Proﬁt / (Loss)

Selling and distribu]on expenses Administrave and general expenses

Other income

Operang Proﬁt / (Loss)

Finance cost

Noonal Interest

Other expenses

Proﬁt /(Loss) before taxaon

Taxaon

Proﬁt / (Loss) a er taxaon

Proﬁt / (Loss) per share - basic and diluted

-

(23,637)

(23,637)

-

(5,504)

(5,504)

-

(29,141)

(10,301)

(35,614)

-

(75,056)

-

(75,056)

(8.55)

-

(26,658)

(26,658)

-

(5,217)

(5,217)

-

(31,875)

(10,944)

(32,922)

-

(75,741)

-

(75,741)

(8.63)

-

(7,879)

(7,879)

-

(2,359)

(2,359)

-

(10,238)

-

(11,745)

-

(21,983)

-

(21,983)

(2.51)

-

(9,917)

(9,917)

-

(1,982)

(1,982)

-

(11,899)

(3,865)

(10,731)

-

(26,495)

-

(26,495)

(3.02)

The annexed notes 1 to 8 form an integral part of this condensed interim ﬁnancial informaon.

Lahore

MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN

ABID ALI BAJWA

MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN

Date : April 29, 2024

Chief Execuve

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

Interim Financial Report

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)

for the nine month ended March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rupees '000

Rupees '000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss before taxation

Adjustments for non-cash and other items

Interest/markup on borrowings

Notional interest

Provision for employees retirement beneﬁts

Depreciation

Operating proﬁt/(loss) before changes in working capital

Changes in working capital

Stores, spares and loose tools

Stock in trade

Trade debts

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables

Trade and other payables

Net cash generated from/(used in) operations

Payments for:

Employees retirement beneﬁts

Interest/markup on borrowings

Income tax

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(75,056)

10,301

35,614

-

23,279

69,194

(5,862)

11,609

-

(26)

-

(11,609)

(26)

(5,888)

0

-

0

(5,888)

(75,740)

10,944

32,922

-

25,892

69,758

(5,983)

-

-

87,620

-

(223)

87,397

81,414

-

-

(71)

81,343

Capital expenditure

-

-

Net cash used in investing activities

-

-

Sally Textile Mills Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)

for the nine month ended March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Rupees '000

Rupees '000

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Long term ﬁnances obtained

Repayment of long term ﬁnances

Net (decrease)/increase in short term borrowings

Loan from sponsors obtained

Net cash (used in)/generated from ﬁnancing activities

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

-

-

(12)

6,650

6,638

750

2,629

3,380

-

-

(42)

6,650

6,608

87,951

2,629

90,580

The annexed notes 1 to 19 form an integral part of this condensed interim ﬁnancial information.

Lahore

MIAN IQBAL SALAHUDDIN

ABID ALI BAJWA

MIAN YOUSAF SALAHUDDIN

Date : April 29, 2024

Chief Execuve

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

