July 02, 2024

SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH, 2024 AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (b)

The verse economic condition remains challenging, marked by sluggish growth, uncertain market dynamics and due to the instability and bad political and economic situation the operations of the company are still closed and it seems very difficult to start the operations immediately.

Despite these obstacles, we are actively exploring alternative financing options and closely monitoring the political situation for any sign of stabilization.

The company is in litigation with all the banking companies in the court of law and there is no credit limit available to the company to run its operations again.

Our management remains committed to overcoming these challenges and initiating operation as soon as feasible.

We shall continue notifying our efforts and developments in the quarterly progress report.

