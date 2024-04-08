SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LTD.
41-L Gulberg III, Lahore.
Ph#:042-35969486, Email: snel36@hotmail.com
Ref.# SNEL/050424/PSX
April 05, 2024
Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi
Senior Manager
Companies & Securities Compliance-RAD
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi-74000
SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH, 2024 AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (b)
Sir,
The broader economic environment remains challenging, marked by sluggish growth, uncertain market dynamics and due to the instability and bad political and economic situation the operations of the company are still closed and it seems very difficult to start the operations immediately. In spite of all these circumstance our management is actively pursuing different options for revival of the company's operations.
The company is in litigation with all the banking companies in the court of law and there are no credit limit available to the company to run its operations again.
However, the management of the company are very confident that they will get success to start the operations again.
We shall continue notifying our efforts and developments in the quarterly progress report.
Yours truly,
For Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd.
Noman Almas
(Chief Executive)
____________________________________________________________________________________
Registered Office: 03-Km, Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru, Tehsil Chunia Mobile# 0321-4861948
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 06:35:09 UTC.