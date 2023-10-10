Annual Report
COMPANY'S INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MR. NOMAN ALMAS
CHIEFEXECUTIVE-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. NAVEED AHMED
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ
CHAIRMAN-NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MR ZAHID ALI
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AUDIT COMMITTEE
MR. NAVEED AHMED
CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. ZAHID ALI
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
HUMAN RESOURCE
MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM
CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
AND REMUNERATION
MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
COMMITTEE
MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
MR. MUHAMMAD SAEED
AUDITORS
MUSHTAQ & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
LEGAL ADVISOR
FAISAL MAALIK BUTTER
REGISTERED OFFICE
3 - K.M. BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU, DISTT. KASUR
REGISTRAR SHARE SERVICE
CORPLINK (PVT) LIMITED.
WINGS ARCADE, 1-K, COMMERCIAL, MODEL TOWN LAHORE.
HEAD OFFICE:
41-LGULBERG-III, LAHORE - 54600
WEB SITE: www.sntextile.com
E-MAIL:snel36@hotmail.com
nauman@sntextile.com
MILLS
3-KM, BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU DISTT. KASUR.
SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Annual Report
2 0 2 3
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that 38th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Friday 27th October, 2023 at 09:00 A.M. at Salman Noman Enterprises Limited, 3-K.M. Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru (Distt: Kasur) to transact the following business:-
- Recitation from HOLY QURAAN.
- To confirm the minutes of the Last Annual General Meeting.
- To receive and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors Report thereon.
- To appoint auditors and fix their remuneration for the year 2023-2024 M/s Mushtaq & Co Chartered Accountants, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
- To consider any other business with the permission of the Chief.
By Order of the Board
Dated: October 06, 2023
(MUHAMMAD SAEED)
Company Secretary
NOTE:
- The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from October 21st, 2023 to October 27th, 2023 (both days inclusive).
- A member entitled to attend and vote at this Meeting may appoint proxy. Proxies, in order to be effective must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
- Shareholders who have deposited their shares into Central Depository Company are advised to bring their National Identity Card along with their CDC account number at the meeting venue.
- Shareholders are requested to notify the change in address, if any, immediately
SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Annual Report
2 0 2 3
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW REPORT
I welcome to you the 38th Annual General Meeting of your Company and present on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Audited statements of Accounts for the year ended 30th June, 2023 along with my review of the performance of your company.
Since February, 2018 the company has closed its operations and due to un-favorable business environment the base of conventional industry has weakened in general as was evident from consistent plunge of Pakistan's share of textile in global market.
The management of the company are very confident that all the matters under litigation with the banking companies in the court of laws will be resolved soon and are also making their efforts for the revival of the company.
Currently, the management of the company planning to give factory either on lease for production of textile products or on rent and also the management of the company will plan accordingly once the amicable settlement with banking companies will be done.
On my and on behalf of the board of directors of your company I take this opportunity of acknowledging the devoted and sincere services of employees of the company. I am also grateful our bankers, shareholders and the government organizations.
Muhammad Fiaz
Chairman
October 06, 2023
