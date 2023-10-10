Shareholders who have deposited their shares into Central Depository Company are advised to bring their National Identity Card along with their CDC account number at the meeting venue.

A member entitled to attend and vote at this Meeting may appoint proxy. Proxies, in order to be effective must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

To consider any other business with the permission of the Chief.

To receive and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors Report thereon.

Notice is hereby given that 38th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Friday 27th October, 2023 at 09:00 A.M. at Salman Noman Enterprises Limited, 3-K.M. Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru (Distt: Kasur) to transact the following business:-

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW REPORT

I welcome to you the 38th Annual General Meeting of your Company and present on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Audited statements of Accounts for the year ended 30th June, 2023 along with my review of the performance of your company.

Since February, 2018 the company has closed its operations and due to un-favorable business environment the base of conventional industry has weakened in general as was evident from consistent plunge of Pakistan's share of textile in global market.

The management of the company are very confident that all the matters under litigation with the banking companies in the court of laws will be resolved soon and are also making their efforts for the revival of the company.

Currently, the management of the company planning to give factory either on lease for production of textile products or on rent and also the management of the company will plan accordingly once the amicable settlement with banking companies will be done.

On my and on behalf of the board of directors of your company I take this opportunity of acknowledging the devoted and sincere services of employees of the company. I am also grateful our bankers, shareholders and the government organizations.

Muhammad Fiaz

Chairman

October 06, 2023

