CONTENTS

Company Information

02

Notice of Annual General Meeting

03

Chairman's Review Report

04

Vision & Mission Statement

05

Directors' Report to the Members

06

Key Operating and Financial Data of Last Six Year

11

Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance

12

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members of

Salman Noman Enterprises Limited on the Statement of Compliance

14

with the Code of Corporate Governance

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members of Salman Noman

15

Enterprises Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Statement Of Financial Position

20

Profit and Loss Account / Statement of Comprehensive Income

22

Cash Flow Statement

23

Statement of Changes in Equity

24

Notes to the Accounts

25

Pattern of Shareholding

45

Proxy Form

47

COMPANY'S INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MR. NOMAN ALMAS

CHIEFEXECUTIVE-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. NAVEED AHMED

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ

CHAIRMAN-NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MR ZAHID ALI

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AUDIT COMMITTEE

MR. NAVEED AHMED

CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. ZAHID ALI

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

HUMAN RESOURCE

MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM

CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

AND REMUNERATION

MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

COMMITTEE

MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

MR. MUHAMMAD SAEED

AUDITORS

MUSHTAQ & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

LEGAL ADVISOR

FAISAL MAALIK BUTTER

REGISTERED OFFICE

3 - K.M. BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU, DISTT. KASUR

REGISTRAR SHARE SERVICE

CORPLINK (PVT) LIMITED.

WINGS ARCADE, 1-K, COMMERCIAL, MODEL TOWN LAHORE.

HEAD OFFICE:

41-LGULBERG-III, LAHORE - 54600

WEB SITE: www.sntextile.com

E-MAIL:snel36@hotmail.com

nauman@sntextile.com

MILLS

3-KM, BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU DISTT. KASUR.

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Annual Report

2 0 2 3

NOTICE OF MEETING

Notice is hereby given that 38th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Friday 27th October, 2023 at 09:00 A.M. at Salman Noman Enterprises Limited, 3-K.M. Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru (Distt: Kasur) to transact the following business:-

  1. Recitation from HOLY QURAAN.
  2. To confirm the minutes of the Last Annual General Meeting.
  3. To receive and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Directors' and Auditors Report thereon.
  4. To appoint auditors and fix their remuneration for the year 2023-2024 M/s Mushtaq & Co Chartered Accountants, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
  5. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chief.

By Order of the Board

Dated: October 06, 2023

(MUHAMMAD SAEED)

Company Secretary

NOTE:

  1. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from October 21st, 2023 to October 27th, 2023 (both days inclusive).
  2. A member entitled to attend and vote at this Meeting may appoint proxy. Proxies, in order to be effective must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
  3. Shareholders who have deposited their shares into Central Depository Company are advised to bring their National Identity Card along with their CDC account number at the meeting venue.
  4. Shareholders are requested to notify the change in address, if any, immediately

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Annual Report

2 0 2 3

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW REPORT

I welcome to you the 38th Annual General Meeting of your Company and present on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Audited statements of Accounts for the year ended 30th June, 2023 along with my review of the performance of your company.

Since February, 2018 the company has closed its operations and due to un-favorable business environment the base of conventional industry has weakened in general as was evident from consistent plunge of Pakistan's share of textile in global market.

The management of the company are very confident that all the matters under litigation with the banking companies in the court of laws will be resolved soon and are also making their efforts for the revival of the company.

Currently, the management of the company planning to give factory either on lease for production of textile products or on rent and also the management of the company will plan accordingly once the amicable settlement with banking companies will be done.

On my and on behalf of the board of directors of your company I take this opportunity of acknowledging the devoted and sincere services of employees of the company. I am also grateful our bankers, shareholders and the government organizations.

Muhammad Fiaz

Chairman

October 06, 2023

