Salman Noman Enterprises : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR YEAR ENDED JUNE-22

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LTD.

41-L Gulberg III, Lahore.

Ph#:042-35969486, Email: snel36@hotmail.com

NOTICE OF CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Notice is hereby given to all the shareholders that the Corporate Briefing Session meeting will be held on Tuseday 22ND November 2022 at 09:00 A.M at 41-L,Gulberg-III, Lahore to brief the investors/analysts about the financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2022 and future outlook of the Company

Lahore: By Order of the Board Dated: November 15, 2022 (MUHAMMAD SAEED) Company Secretary

____________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 03-Km, Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru, Tehsil Chunia Mobile# 0321-4861948