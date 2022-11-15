Salman Noman Enterprises : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR YEAR ENDED JUNE-22

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LTD.
41-L Gulberg III, Lahore.
Ph#:042-35969486, Email: snel36@hotmail.com
NOTICE OF CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
Notice is hereby given to all the shareholders that the Corporate Briefing Session meeting will be held on Tuseday 22ND November 2022 at 09:00 A.M at 41-L,Gulberg-III, Lahore to brief the investors/analysts about the financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2022 and future outlook of the Company
Lahore:
By Order of the Board
Dated: November 15, 2022
(MUHAMMAD SAEED)
Company Secretary
Registered Office: 03-Km, Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru, Tehsil Chunia Mobile# 0321-4861948
Disclaimer
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:50:07 UTC.