    SANE   PK0049101014

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(SANE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
2.000 PKR   -.--%
10/28Salman Noman Enterprises : Board resolution under 5.6.9 (b)
PU
10/28Salman Noman Enterprises : Financial results for the quarter ended sep-2022
PU
10/10Salman Noman Enterprises : Transmission of annual report for the year ended june-22
PU
Salman Noman Enterprises : CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR YEAR ENDED JUNE-22

11/15/2022 | 01:52am EST
SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LTD.

41-L Gulberg III, Lahore.

Ph#:042-35969486, Email: snel36@hotmail.com

NOTICE OF CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

Notice is hereby given to all the shareholders that the Corporate Briefing Session meeting will be held on Tuseday 22ND November 2022 at 09:00 A.M at 41-L,Gulberg-III, Lahore to brief the investors/analysts about the financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2022 and future outlook of the Company

Lahore:

By Order of the Board

Dated: November 15, 2022

(MUHAMMAD SAEED)

Company Secretary

____________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 03-Km, Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru, Tehsil Chunia Mobile# 0321-4861948

Disclaimer

Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
