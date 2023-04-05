Salman Noman Enterprises : QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT MARCH-2023

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LTD.
April 04, 2023
SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH, 2023 AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (b)
Due to the instability and bad political situation the operations of the company are still closed and it seems very difficult to start the operations immediately. Inspite of all these circumstance our management is actively pursuing different options for revival of the company's operations. The company is in litigation with all the banking companies in the court of law and there are no credit limit available to the company to run its operations again.
However, management of the company are still trying for the revival of the company and making their efforts to start the operations and we shall continue notifying our efforts and developments in the quarterly progress report.
