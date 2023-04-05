Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Salman Noman Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANE   PK0049101014

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(SANE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
2.000 PKR   -.--%
02:41aSalman Noman Enterprises : Quarterly progress report march-2023
PU
03/31Salman Noman Enterprises : Board resolution 21-03-2023
PU
02/28Salman Noman Enterprises : Financial results for the half year ended dec-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salman Noman Enterprises : QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT MARCH-2023

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LTD.

41-L Gulberg III, Lahore.

Ph#:042-35969486, Email: snel36@hotmail.com

Ref.# SNEL/040423/PSX

April 04, 2023

Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi

Senior Manager

Companies & Securities Compliance-RAD

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi-74000

SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUARTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH, 2023 AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (b)

Sir,

Due to the instability and bad political situation the operations of the company are still closed and it seems very difficult to start the operations immediately. Inspite of all these circumstance our management is actively pursuing different options for revival of the company's operations. The company is in litigation with all the banking companies in the court of law and there are no credit limit available to the company to run its operations again.

However, management of the company are still trying for the revival of the company and making their efforts to start the operations and we shall continue notifying our efforts and developments in the quarterly progress report.

Yours truly,

For Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd.

Noman Almas

(Chief Executive)

____________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: 03-Km, Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru, Tehsil Chunia Mobile# 0321-4861948

Disclaimer

Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
02:41aSalman Noman Enterprises : Quarterly progress report march-2023
PU
03/31Salman Noman Enterprises : Board resolution 21-03-2023
PU
02/28Salman Noman Enterprises : Financial results for the half year ended dec-2022
PU
02/28Salman Noman Enterprises : Notice of extra ordinary general meeting
PU
01/04Salman Noman Enterprises : Progress report for the quarter ended dec,2022
PU
2022Salman Noman Enterprises : Corporate briefing session for year ended june-22
PU
2022Salman Noman Enterprises : Board resolution under 5.6.9 (b)
PU
2022Salman Noman Enterprises : Financial results for the quarter ended sep-2022
PU
2022Salman Noman Enterprises : Transmission of annual report for the year ended june-22
PU
2022Salman Noman Enterprises : Financial results for the year ended june-2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,8 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2022 664 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,93 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdul Shakoor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED0.00%0
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.9.77%8 758
BROS EASTERN.,LTD19.47%1 467
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-8.40%1 065
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.2.95%770
TEXHONG INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-6.24%685
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer