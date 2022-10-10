Advanced search
    SANE   PK0049101014

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(SANE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
2.000 PKR   -.--%
01:02aSalman Noman Enterprises : Financial results for the year ended june-2022
PU
10/03Salman Noman Enterprises : Querterly progress report for the querter ended sep-2022
PU
05/25Salman Noman Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Salman Noman Enterprises : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE-22

10/10/2022 | 01:52am EDT
Annual Report

2022

FOR THE

YEAR ENDED

30 JUNE 2022

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Annual Report

2 0 2 2

CONTENTS

Company Information

02

Notice of Annual General Meeting

03

Chairman's Review Report

04

Vision & Mission Statement

04

Directors' Report to the Members

05

Key Operating and Financial Data of Last Six Year

10

Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance

11

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members of

Salman Noman Enterprises Limited on the Statement of Compliance

13

with the Code of Corporate Governance

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members of Salman Noman

14

Enterprises Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Statement Of Financial Position

20

Profit and Loss Account / Statement of Comprehensive Income

22

Cash Flow Statement

23

Statement of Changes in Equity

24

Notes to the Accounts

25

Pattern of Shareholding

45

Proxy Form

47

01

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Annual Report

2 0 2 2

COMPANY'S INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MR. NOMAN ALMAS

CHIEF EXECUTIVE-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. NAVEED AHMED

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ

CHAIRMAN-NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

MR ZAHID ALI

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AUDIT COMMITTEE

MR. NAVEED AHMED

CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

MR. ZAHID ALI

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

HUMAN RESOURCE

MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM

CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

AND REMUNERATION

MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

COMMITTEE

MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

MR. MUHAMMAD SAEED

AUDITORS

ALAM & AULAKH

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

LEGAL ADVISOR

FAISAL MAALIK BUTTER

REGISTERED OFFICE

3 - K.M. BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU, DISTT. KASUR

REGISTRAR SHARE SERVICE

CORPLINK (PVT) LIMITED.

WINGS ARCADE, 1-K, COMMERCIAL, MODEL TOWN LAHORE.

HEAD OFFICE:

41-LGULBERG-III, LAHORE - 54600

WEB SITE: www.sntextile.com

E-MAIL:snel36@hotmail.com

nauman@sntextile.com

MILLS

3-KM, BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU DISTT. KASUR.

02

SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Annual Report

2 0 2 2

NOTICE OF MEETING

Notice is hereby given that 37th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Friday 28th October, 2022 at 02:00 P.M. at Salman Noman Enterprises Limited, 3-K.M. Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru (Distt: Kasur) to transact the following business:-

  1. Recitation from HOLY QURAAN.
  2. To confirm the minutes of the Last Annual General Meeting.
  3. To receive and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 together with the Directors' and Auditors Report thereon.
  4. To appoint auditors and fix their remuneration for the year 2022-2023 M/s. Alam & Aulakh Chartered Accountants, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
  5. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chief.

By Order of the Board

Lahore:

(MUHAMMAD SAEED)

Dated: October 07, 2022

Company Secretary

NOTE:

  1. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from October 21st, 2022 to October 28th, 2022 (both days inclusive).
  2. A member entitled to attend and vote at this Meeting may appoint proxy. Proxies, in order to be effective must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
  3. Shareholders who have deposited their shares into Central Depository Company are advised to bring their National Identity Card along with their CDC account number at the meeting venue.
  4. Shareholders are requested to notify the change in address, if any, immediately.

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 05:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
