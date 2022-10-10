Salman Noman Enterprises : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE-22
Annual Report
2022
FOR THE
YEAR ENDED
30 JUNE 2022
SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Annual Report
2 0 2 2
CONTENTS
Company Information
02
Notice of Annual General Meeting
03
Chairman's Review Report
04
Vision & Mission Statement
04
Directors' Report to the Members
05
Key Operating and Financial Data of Last Six Year
10
Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance
11
Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members of
Salman Noman Enterprises Limited on the Statement of Compliance
13
with the Code of Corporate Governance
Independent Auditors' Report to the Members of Salman Noman
14
Enterprises Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements
Statement Of Financial Position
20
Profit and Loss Account / Statement of Comprehensive Income
22
Cash Flow Statement
23
Statement of Changes in Equity
24
Notes to the Accounts
25
Pattern of Shareholding
45
Proxy Form
47
01
SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Annual Report
2 0 2 2
COMPANY'S INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MR. NOMAN ALMAS
CHIEFEXECUTIVE-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. NAVEED AHMED
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ
CHAIRMAN-NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MR ZAHID ALI
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AUDIT COMMITTEE
MR. NAVEED AHMED
CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. ABDUL SHAKOOR
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MR. ZAHID ALI
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
HUMAN RESOURCE
MR. MUHAMMAD AKRAM
CHAIRMAN-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
AND REMUNERATION
MR. MUHAMMAD FIAZ
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
COMMITTEE
MR. MUHAMMAD RAMZAN
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
MR. MUHAMMAD SAEED
AUDITORS
ALAM & AULAKH
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
LEGAL ADVISOR
FAISAL MAALIK BUTTER
REGISTERED OFFICE
3 - K.M. BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU, DISTT. KASUR
REGISTRAR SHARE SERVICE
CORPLINK (PVT) LIMITED.
WINGS ARCADE, 1-K, COMMERCIAL, MODEL TOWN LAHORE.
HEAD OFFICE:
41-LGULBERG-III, LAHORE - 54600
WEB SITE: www.sntextile.com
E-MAIL:snel36@hotmail.com
nauman@sntextile.com
MILLS
3-KM, BALLOKI ROAD BHAI PHERU DISTT. KASUR.
02
SALMAN NOMAN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Annual Report
2 0 2 2
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that 37th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Friday 28th October, 2022 at 02:00 P.M. at Salman Noman Enterprises Limited, 3-K.M. Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru (Distt: Kasur) to transact the following business:-
Recitation from HOLY QURAAN.
To confirm the minutes of the Last Annual General Meeting.
To receive and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 together with the Directors' and Auditors Report thereon.
To appoint auditors and fix their remuneration for the year 2022-2023 M/s. Alam & Aulakh Chartered Accountants, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
To consider any other business with the permission of the Chief.
By Order of the Board
Lahore:
(MUHAMMAD SAEED)
Dated: October 07, 2022
Company Secretary
NOTE:
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from October 21st, 2022 to October 28th, 2022 (both days inclusive).
A member entitled to attend and vote at this Meeting may appoint proxy. Proxies, in order to be effective must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
Shareholders who have deposited their shares into Central Depository Company are advised to bring their National Identity Card along with their CDC account number at the meeting venue.
Shareholders are requested to notify the change in address, if any, immediately.
03
