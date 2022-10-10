Salman Noman Enterprises : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE-22

NOTICE OF MEETING

Notice is hereby given that 37th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Friday 28th October, 2022 at 02:00 P.M. at Salman Noman Enterprises Limited, 3-K.M. Balloki Road, Bhai Pheru (Distt: Kasur) to transact the following business:-

To consider any other business with the permission of the Chief.

To appoint auditors and fix their remuneration for the year

To receive and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 together with the Directors' and Auditors Report thereon.

To confirm the minutes of the Last Annual General Meeting.

NOTE:

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from October 21 st , 2022 to October 28 th , 2022 (both days inclusive).

A member entitled to attend and vote at this Meeting may appoint proxy. Proxies, in order to be effective must be received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

Shareholders who have deposited their shares into Central Depository Company are advised to bring their National Identity Card along with their CDC account number at the meeting venue.