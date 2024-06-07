The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 35.00 per share as from today, 7 June 2024.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|626.5 NOK
|+1.13%
|-0.40%
|+10.07%
|May. 14
|Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
|May. 14
|Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 35.00 per share as from today, 7 June 2024.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
|Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
|SalMar ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|SalMar ASA Proposes Cash Dividend, Payable on June 20, 2024
|CI
|Salmar Asa Reports Consolidated Operating Results for the First Quarter of 2024
|CI
|U.S. Futures Slip, European Stocks Climb
|DJ
|Ocado, M&S Join GBP675 Million Claim Against Salmon Farmers Over Alleged Cartel
|MT
|Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q4 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
|Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
|SalMar ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|SalMar ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|SalMar ASA Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2023
|CI
|EU says Norwegian salmon producers might have distorted competition
|RE
|EU says Norwegian salmon producers might have distorted competition
|RE
|SalMar 'Strongly Disagrees' With EU Watchdog’s Initial Assessment of Alleged Breach of Competition Law
|MT
|EU Antitrust Regulator Flags Norway's Mowi, Five Others in Atlantic Salmon Cartel Case
|MT
|SalMar ASA Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission
|CI
|SalMar ASA Reports Consolidated Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023
|CI
|Nordic Stocks Rose Friday; Bavarian Nordic Topped Leaders
|DJ
|SalMar ASA Provides Production Guidance for the 2023
|CI
|Norway’s SalMar Completes Share Capital Reduction
|MT
|SalMar ASA Provides Production Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2023
|CI
|Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
|SalMar ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|SalMar ASA Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter and Year to Date Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+10.07%
|7.81B
|+2.97%
|9.17B
|+7.17%
|2.53B
|+15.48%
|1.74B
|+14.57%
|1.62B
|+3.30%
|908M
|-6.25%
|893M
|+18.06%
|646M
|-44.04%
|410M
|-5.26%
|367M