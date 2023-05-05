SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2023 results

SalMar presents results for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no . There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:00 CET and one digital presentation in English at 15:30 CET. For registration please send an email to Kepler Cheuvreux, SmartConnect.Nordics@keplercheuvreux.com .

The results will be available from 06:30 CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no .

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.