    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:52:04 2023-05-05 am EDT
447.10 NOK   -1.13%
09:39aSalMar - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2023 results
GL
04/28SalMar – Integrated annual report 2022
GL
04/28SalMar – Integrated annual report 2022
AQ
SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the first quarter 2023 results

05/05/2023 | 09:39am EDT
SalMar presents results for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:00 CET and one digital presentation in English at 15:30 CET. For registration please send an email to Kepler Cheuvreux, SmartConnect.Nordics@keplercheuvreux.com.

The results will be available from 06:30 CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2023 29 522 M 2 749 M 2 749 M
Net income 2023 3 372 M 314 M 314 M
Net Debt 2023 17 526 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 3,62%
Capitalization 59 434 M 5 535 M 5 535 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 063
Free-Float 57,6%
Managers and Directors
Frode Arntsen Chief Executive Officer
Ulrik Steinvik Chief Financial Officer
Gustav Witzøe Chairman
Margrethe Hauge Deputy Chairman
Leif Inge Nordhammer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMAR ASA17.52%5 535
MOWI ASA17.52%9 463
LEROY SEAFOOD-2.36%2 986
THAI UNION GROUP-19.53%1 853
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA7.29%1 784
NISSUI CORPORATION8.56%1 384
