    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2021 results

02/11/2022 | 10:01am EST
SalMar presents results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Friday 18 February 2022 at 08:00 CET from SalMars head office, InnovaMar, on Frøya.

The presentation will be held digitally on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.

CEO Gustav Witzøe and CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld will be representing the company.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one in Norwegian at 12:00 CET and one in English at 15:00 CET. For registration please send an email to Carnegie, events@carnegie.no.

The results will be available from 06:30 CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


