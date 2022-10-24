Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. SalMar ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
SALMAR ASA

2022-10-24
315.00 NOK   -0.19%
SalMar - Linda Aase steps down as SalMar CEO
GL
SalMar - Linda Aase steps down as SalMar CEO
AQ
SalMar – Q3 2022 Trading update
GL
SalMar - Linda Aase steps down as SalMar CEO

10/24/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Linda Aase has notified the board of directors, of her decision to step down as SalMar ASA CEO. The Board of directors has decided to appoint Frode Arntsen as CEO.

Arntsen (52) has been a part of SalMar since 2017 as COO for Sales and Industry. He has worked in the seafood industry since 2000, and has previously held several management positions in a wide range of seafood companies.

- SalMar is one of the leading and most efficient salmon producers in the world. The company has delivered a solid operational performance during Aase’s tenure as CEO. – We thank Aase for her time and effort in SalMar, says Gustav Witzøe - chairman of the board.

- I would like to express my personal gratitude to Aase for her effort as CEO. At the same time, I am pleased that we have found an experienced replacement. I am comfortable that Frode Arntsen will continue to safeguard and develop SalMar as a leading supplier of salmon produce.

- I am highly motivated and ready to take on the task of leading one of the world's best aquaculture companies. The task will be to ensure that the strong development in SalMar continues. We are a dedicated and passionate team with more than 1,900 competent employees who work every day to deliver healthy and sustainable seafood to the whole world, so I am looking forward to this, says Frode Arntsen.

- SalMar has a highly skilled and competent operational management team that, together with all our employees, will secure continuous improvement and innovation going forward, says Gustav Witzøe.

Contacts:
Board Chair, Gustav Witzøe. Tel +47 911 47 834
Head of Investor relations Håkon Husby, tel +47 936 30 449

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


