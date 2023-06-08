Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. SalMar ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:39:15 2023-06-08 am EDT
476.90 NOK   -0.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SalMar - Minutes from annual general meeting

06/08/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The annual general meeting (AGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Thursday 8 June 2023.

All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.

Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 31 083 M 2 817 M 2 817 M
Net income 2023 4 191 M 380 M 380 M
Net Debt 2023 17 728 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 62 693 M 5 683 M 5 683 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 063
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart SALMAR ASA
Duration : Period :
SalMar ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMAR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 477,00 NOK
Average target price 571,88 NOK
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frode Arntsen Chief Executive Officer
Ulrik Steinvik Chief Financial Officer
Gustav Witzøe Chairman
Margrethe Hauge Deputy Chairman
Leif Inge Nordhammer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMAR ASA23.96%5 683
MOWI ASA12.14%8 788
LEROY SEAFOOD-14.60%2 542
THAI UNION GROUP-19.53%1 745
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-6.78%1 508
NISSUI CORPORATION15.96%1 417
