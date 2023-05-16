Advanced search
    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:26 2023-05-15 am EDT
470.00 NOK   +1.84%
02:01aSalMar - Notice of annual general meeting
GL
05/11US Futures, European Stocks Rise
DJ
05/11Transcript : SalMar ASA, Q1 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
SalMar - Notice of annual general meeting

05/16/2023 | 02:01am EDT
SalMar ASA will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 11:00 CET. The meeting will be held virtually through the general meeting portal administrated by Euronext Securities Oslo. Please find the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) enclosed.

The company published its annual report on 28 April 2023. The report is available at the company homepage, www.salmar.no, including other relevant documents for the general meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Financials
Sales 2023 30 995 M 2 918 M 2 918 M
Net income 2023 4 007 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2023 18 054 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 61 773 M 5 815 M 5 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 063
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart SALMAR ASA
Duration : Period :
SalMar ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMAR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 470,00 NOK
Average target price 526,63 NOK
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frode Arntsen Chief Executive Officer
Ulrik Steinvik Chief Financial Officer
Gustav Witzøe Chairman
Margrethe Hauge Deputy Chairman
Leif Inge Nordhammer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMAR ASA22.14%5 815
MOWI ASA15.01%9 361
LEROY SEAFOOD-0.63%3 072
THAI UNION GROUP-11.83%2 026
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA9.67%1 843
NISSUI CORPORATION14.39%1 436
