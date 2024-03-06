Today at North Atlantic Seafood Forum SalMar is launching an ambitious innovation and R&D initiative, Salmon Living Lab.

Attached you will find a copy of the presentation presented by the CEO of SalMar Frode Arntsen.

Please see the press release available from SalMars website and www.salmonlivinglab.no for more information about Salmon Living Lab.

For more information please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR SalMar

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

