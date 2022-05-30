Log in
    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/27 10:25:17 am EDT
693.00 NOK   -3.82%
02:50aSalMar Agrees to Acquire Salmon Farming Peer Norway Royal Salmon
MT
02:16aSALMAR : Presentation proposed merger - SalMar and NRS
PU
02:01aNorway Royal Salmon ASA to proceed with the acquisition of SalmoNor AS and merge with SalMar ASA
AQ
SalMar : Presentation proposed merger - SalMar and NRS

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
PROPOSED MERGER

SalMar ASA and

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

30 May 2022

Proposed merger

Strong strategic rationale

Complementary operations in Norway, Iceland and offshore

  • Potential for significant synergies across the value chain in all regions
    • Improved utilization of MAB and site portfolio
    • Improved biological performance and lower production costs
    • Improved utilization of smolt- harvesting- and processing facilities
  • Strong expertise within sales and distribution; and improved access to customers worldwide
  • Catalyst for further sustainable growth in the local communities where both parties operate
    • Strengthening local value creation in Central- and Northern Norway and Iceland

SalMar

NRS

Central Norway

Northern Norway

Iceland

Offshore

Volume 2022E

Volume 2022E

Volume 2022E1

Ambition for 150,000 tonnes

within 2030

117,000 tonnes

58,000 tonnes

16,000 tonnes

Ocean Farm 1 in operation

Volume 2022E1

Volume 2022E2

Volume 20223

Development project

32,750 tonnes

32,000 tonnes

10,600 tonnes

Arctic Offshore Farming3

1) The transaction is conditioned on NRS having issued and delivered [15,360,452) shares in NRS to NTS as partial consideration for SalmoNor

  1. Operations on Iceland are owned through Icelandic Salmon AS which is owned 51% by SalMar
  2. Arctic offshore project owned 100% by NRS. Arctic Fish owned 51% by NRS.

Overlapping industrial interest across the value chain

With potential for significant synergies

GENETICS & SMOLT

FARMING

HARVESTING & VAP1

SALES

SalMar

NRS

  1. Value added processing

The largest salmon farmer in Central Norway

Combined potential over 160,000 tonnes1

  • The combination of SalMar and SalmoNor has the opportunity to deliver operational excellence, in SalMar's core production area and with the Rørvik operations hub of SalmoNor
  • Potential for over 160,000 tonnes1 harvest volume with strong synergy potential
  • The company will be headquartered in Trøndelag, and become one of the most important private corporations in Norway that does not have its seat in Oslo
  • The region will also be the hub for the most developed offshore farming initiative in the world

Central

Norway

MAB 69,538 tonnes

MAB 21,195 tonnes

Production Areas:

Production Areas:

5, 6 and 7

7

  1. Harvest volume HOG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SalMar ASA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
