SalMar : Presentation proposed merger - SalMar and NRS
PROPOSED MERGER
SalMar ASA and
Norway Royal Salmon ASA
30 May 2022
Strong strategic rationale
Complementary operations in Norway, Iceland and offshore
Potential for significant synergies across the value chain in all regions
Improved utilization of MAB and site portfolio
Improved biological performance and lower production costs
Improved utilization of smolt- harvesting- and processing facilities
Strong expertise within sales and distribution; and improved access to customers worldwide
Catalyst for further sustainable growth in the local communities where both parties operate
Strengthening local value creation in Central- and Northern Norway and Iceland
Central Norway
Northern Norway
Iceland
Offshore
Volume 2022E
Volume 2022E
Volume 2022E1
Ambition for 150,000 tonnes
within 2030
117,000 tonnes
58,000 tonnes
16,000 tonnes
Ocean Farm 1 in operation
Volume 2022E1
Volume 2022E2
Volume 20223
Development project
32,750 tonnes
32,000 tonnes
10,600 tonnes
Arctic Offshore Farming3
1) The transaction is conditioned on NRS having issued and delivered [15,360,452) shares in NRS to NTS as partial consideration for SalmoNor
Operations on Iceland are owned through Icelandic Salmon AS which is owned 51% by SalMar
Arctic offshore project owned 100% by NRS. Arctic Fish owned 51% by NRS.
Overlapping industrial interest across the value chain
With potential for significant synergies
GENETICS & SMOLT
FARMING
HARVESTING & VAP1
|
SALES
SalMar
NRS
The largest salmon farmer in Central Norway
Combined potential over 160,000 tonnes1
-
The combination of SalMar and SalmoNor has the opportunity to deliver operational excellence, in SalMar's core production area and with the Rørvik operations hub of SalmoNor
-
Potential for over 160,000 tonnes1 harvest volume with strong synergy potential
-
The company will be headquartered in Trøndelag, and become one of the most important private corporations in Norway that does not have its seat in Oslo
-
The region will also be the hub for the most developed offshore farming initiative in the world
MAB 69,538 tonnes
MAB 21,195 tonnes
Production Areas:
Production Areas:
5, 6 and 7
7
Disclaimer
SalMar ASA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:14 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
