SalMar : Presentation proposed merger - SalMar and NRS

The largest salmon farmer in Central Norway

Combined potential over 160,000 tonnes1

The combination of SalMar and SalmoNor has the opportunity to deliver operational excellence, in SalMar's core production area and with the Rørvik operations hub of SalmoNor

Potential for over 160,000 tonnes 1 harvest volume with strong synergy potential

The company will be headquartered in Trøndelag, and become one of the most important private corporations in Norway that does not have its seat in Oslo