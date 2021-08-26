Log in
    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
  Report
SalMar : Q2 2021 presentation

08/26/2021 | 12:51am EDT
SalMar ASA

Q2 2021 Presentation

26 August 2021

CEO Gustav Witzøe

CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Operational Update
  • Financial Update
  • Strategic Update
  • Outlook

SalMar leading the way forward

Strengthening our platform for further growth across the entire value chain in all regions

Icelandic

Scottish

SalMar

SalMar

Salmon

Sea Farms

Ocean

GENETICS &

COASTAL

INDUSTRY &

SMOLT

FARMING

SALES

Main events in 2021

Construction ongoing

Increase of MAB

Vikenco in operation

Launch of new brand

Increasing production

of new RAS facilities in

capacity through

from Q2 2021

capacity through

Senja and Tjuin

strategic acquisitions,

Acquired two smolt

acquisition of Grieg

Nekton Havbruk AS

InnovaNor in operation

facilities, increasing

Seafood Hjaltland UK

First production cycle

and Refsnes Laks AS

from Q4 2021

smolt capacity

completed in closed

net pen

Sent site application for first open ocean unit, Smart Fish Farm

3

HIGHLIGHTS

Continued solid operational performance and increasing salmon prices has led to satisfactory results

  • Total operational EBIT 633 MNOK from Norway, including Icelandic Salmon total operational EBIT 661 MNOK
  • Central and Northern Norway with stable development and good results
  • Negative contribution from fixed price contracts and increased cost due to start-up of new harvesting plants and weakens result from Sales & Industry
  • Good operational performance and increased price achievement improving results from Icelandic Salmon
  • Volume guiding for 2021 kept unchanged
  • Upgrade of Vikenco finalized, InnovaNor close to completion with expected start-up Q4 2021
  • Secured funding for further sustainable growth trough successful issue of green bond and private placement

Harvest volume

(1,000 tons gw)

EBIT/kg

(NOK)

Operating income

(NOKm)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Disclaimer

SalMar ASA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 04:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 773 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
Net income 2021 3 276 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2021 4 807 M 545 M 545 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 69 765 M 7 896 M 7 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 763
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Gustav Witzøe President & Chief Executive Officer
Trine Sæther Romuld Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Atle Sveinung Eide Chairman
Kjell Arvid Storeide Independent Director
Margrethe Hauge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMAR ASA17.83%7 896
MOWI ASA17.49%13 129
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA27.91%5 219
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%2 832
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA28.05%2 564
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.41.31%1 699