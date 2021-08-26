SalMar : Q2 2021 presentation

SalMar ASA
Q2 2021 Presentation
26 August 2021
CEO Gustav Witzøe
CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld
Agenda
SalMar leading the way forward
Strengthening our platform for further growth across the entire value chain in all regions
Icelandic
Scottish
SalMar
Salmon
Sea Farms
Ocean
GENETICS &
COASTAL
INDUSTRY &
SMOLT
FARMING
SALES
Main events in 2021
Construction ongoing
Increase of MAB
Vikenco in operation
Launch of new brand
Increasing production
of new RAS facilities in
capacity through
from Q2 2021
Senja and Tjuin
strategic acquisitions,
Acquired two smolt
acquisition of Grieg
Nekton Havbruk AS
InnovaNor in operation
facilities, increasing
Seafood Hjaltland UK
First production cycle
and Refsnes Laks AS
from Q4 2021
smolt capacity
completed in closed
net pen
Sent site application for first open ocean unit, Smart Fish Farm
3
HIGHLIGHTS
Continued solid operational performance and increasing salmon prices has led to satisfactory results
Harvest volume
(1,000 tons gw)
EBIT/kg
(NOK)
Operating income
(NOKm)
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
SalMar ASA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 04:50:03 UTC.