SalMar ASA is one of the world's leading producers of salmonids. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - processing and sale of salmon and farmed fish (93.5%); - salmonid farming (6.5%): producing, in 2022, 193.7 Kt of salmonid. In addition, the group holds 51.02% of Icelandic Salmon AS (Iceland) and 50% of Norskott Havbruk AS (Norway). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (11.3%), Europe (41.7%), Asia (23.6%), the United States and Canada (20.7%) and other (2.7%).

Sector Food Processing