  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. SalMar ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:37 2022-06-22 am EDT
653.50 NOK   -3.47%
09:14aSalMar – Mandatory notification of trade
GL
06/09Norway's SalMar Boosts Cash Offer for NTS following Dividend Approval
MT
06/09Cash consideration - approval
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SalMar – Mandatory notification of trade

06/22/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Leif Inge Nordhammer primary insider and Board member in SalMar ASA, has 22.06.2022 acquired 38 000 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 644.1856 NOK per share through the company LIN AS.

Nordhammer owns  indirectly 1,61% of the shares in SalMar ASA. He owns 99,1% of LIN AS which directly owns 1,1% of the shares in SalMar ASA and indirectly LIN AS owns 0,51% of the shares in SalMar ASA through its 1% ownershare in Kverva AS, which through through Kverva Industrier AS owns 50,88% of the shares in SalMar ASA.

Please see attached document for further details of the transaction.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 19 485 M 1 986 M 1 986 M
Net income 2022 3 911 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2022 4 982 M 508 M 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 79 681 M 8 121 M 8 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 851
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart SALMAR ASA
Duration : Period :
SalMar ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMAR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 677,00 NOK
Average target price 740,71 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Aase Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Witzøe President
Gunnar Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Kjell Arvid Storeide Independent Director
Margrethe Hauge Deputy Chairman
