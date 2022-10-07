Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. SalMar ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALM   NO0010310956

SALMAR ASA

(SALM)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26 2022-10-07 am EDT
323.40 NOK   -3.86%
11:01aSalMar – Q3 2022 Trading update
GL
11:00aSalMar – Q3 2022 Trading update
AQ
10/06Norway Royal Salmon Asa (nrs) : Extraordinary general meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SalMar – Q3 2022 Trading update

10/07/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2022 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 36.0
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.8
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.8
Total Q3 2022 (1,000 tgw): 53.6

The full Q3 2022 report will be released on 10 November 2022 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about SALMAR ASA
11:01aSalMar – Q3 2022 Trading update
GL
11:00aSalMar – Q3 2022 Trading update
AQ
10/06Norway Royal Salmon Asa (nrs) : Extraordinary general meeting
AQ
10/06SalMar ASA - Invitation to extraordinary general meeting
GL
10/06SalMar ASA - Invitation to extraordinary general meeting
AQ
10/06SALMAR ASA : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
09/30Correction: SalMar Ends Acquisition Of Increased License Capacity
MT
09/30Correction: SalmMar Ends Acquisition Of Increased License Capacity
MT
09/30SalmMar Ends Acquisition Of Increase License Capacity
MT
09/30SalMar – Withdraws purchase of increased license capacity at fixed price
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 755 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net income 2022 5 085 M 477 M 477 M
Net Debt 2022 5 566 M 523 M 523 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,80x
Yield 2022 6,28%
Capitalization 39 593 M 3 717 M 3 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 851
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart SALMAR ASA
Duration : Period :
SalMar ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMAR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 336,40 NOK
Average target price 621,38 NOK
Spread / Average Target 84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Aase Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Gustav Witzøe Chairman
Margrethe Hauge Deputy Chairman
Leif Inge Nordhammer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMAR ASA-44.67%3 717
MOWI ASA-33.88%6 700
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA-40.14%2 308
THAI UNION GROUP-5.64%2 294
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-35.90%1 292
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-0.18%1 165