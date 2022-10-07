SalMar – Q3 2022 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2022 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 36.0
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.8
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 3.8
Total Q3 2022 (1,000 tgw): 53.6
The full Q3 2022 report will be released on 10 November 2022 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act