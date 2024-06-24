Salmon Evolution ASA: New share capital registered
June 24, 2024 at 07:03 am EDT
Share
Salmon Evolution ASA: New share capital registered
24 Jun 2024 12:24 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
Salmon Evolution ASA
24 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 June
2024 by Salmon Evolution ASA ("Salmon Evolution" or the "Company") regarding the
successful private placement as described therein (the "Private Placement") and
the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue 48,666,666 new shares (the
"New Shares") in the Company as described therein pursuant to an authorisation
granted by the Company's general meeting on 5 June 2024 (the "Board
Authorisation").
Further reference is made to the Company's stock exchange announcement on 20
June 2024 regarding the registration of the majority of the share capital
increase pertaining to the Private Placement. As described therein, 1,888,266 of
the New Shares issued in accordance with the Board Authorisation were subject to
an extended timeline (the "Extended Timeline Shares") and were therefore not
included in the share capital increase registered on 20 June 2024.
The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the Extended Timeline
Shares, has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business
Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Salmon Evolution's share capital is now
NOK 23,130,165.30 comprising of 462,603,306 shares, each with a nominal value of
NOK 0.05.
For more information, please contact:
Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO: +47 911 91 327
Trond Vadset Veibust, CFO: +47 480 90 595
About Salmon Evolution
Salmon Evolution is the global leader within land-based salmon farming with a
clear roadmap for 100,000 tonnes HOG annual production capacity. Pioneering the
hybrid flow-through system (HFS), Salmon Evolution is Extending the Ocean
Potential by creating optimal growth conditions in a controlled environment on
land. This approach, capturing the benefits of both land-based and sea-based
farming, puts biology first and limits operational and biological risk. Salmon
Evolution is strategically located the heart of the global aquaculture industry
on the west coast of Norway, where the Company has its first facility and global
centre of excellence fully operational at industrial scale. Enabled by the proof
of concept in Norway, Salmon Evolution targets significant international
expansion.
Salmon Evolution ASA is listed on Oslo Børs under the ticker SALME.
To learn more, please visit www.salmonevolution.no.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Source
Salmon Evolution ASA
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
SALMON EVOLUTION ASA
ISIN
NO0010892094
Symbol
SALME
Market
Oslo Børs
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Salmon Evolution Holding ASA published this content on
24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
24 June 2024 11:02:07 UTC.
Salmon Evolution ASA is a Norway-based salmon farming company with its production facility under construction on Indre Haroy. The Company emphasizes rational operation, fish welfare and minimal impact on the environment. With use of small amounts of fresh seawater the Company creates optimum production and environmental conditions, improved growth and a shorter production time.