Salmon Evolution ASA: New share capital registered

24 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 June

2024 by Salmon Evolution ASA ("Salmon Evolution" or the "Company") regarding the

successful private placement as described therein (the "Private Placement") and

the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue 48,666,666 new shares (the

"New Shares") in the Company as described therein pursuant to an authorisation

granted by the Company's general meeting on 5 June 2024 (the "Board

Authorisation").



Further reference is made to the Company's stock exchange announcement on 20

June 2024 regarding the registration of the majority of the share capital

increase pertaining to the Private Placement. As described therein, 1,888,266 of

the New Shares issued in accordance with the Board Authorisation were subject to

an extended timeline (the "Extended Timeline Shares") and were therefore not

included in the share capital increase registered on 20 June 2024.



The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the Extended Timeline

Shares, has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business

Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Salmon Evolution's share capital is now

NOK 23,130,165.30 comprising of 462,603,306 shares, each with a nominal value of

NOK 0.05.



For more information, please contact:



Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO: +47 911 91 327



Trond Vadset Veibust, CFO: +47 480 90 595



About Salmon Evolution



Salmon Evolution is the global leader within land-based salmon farming with a

clear roadmap for 100,000 tonnes HOG annual production capacity. Pioneering the

hybrid flow-through system (HFS), Salmon Evolution is Extending the Ocean

Potential by creating optimal growth conditions in a controlled environment on

land. This approach, capturing the benefits of both land-based and sea-based

farming, puts biology first and limits operational and biological risk. Salmon

Evolution is strategically located the heart of the global aquaculture industry

on the west coast of Norway, where the Company has its first facility and global

centre of excellence fully operational at industrial scale. Enabled by the proof

of concept in Norway, Salmon Evolution targets significant international

expansion.



Salmon Evolution ASA is listed on Oslo Børs under the ticker SALME.



To learn more, please visit www.salmonevolution.no.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5

-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





