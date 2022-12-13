November 2022: Recyclable packaging, the responsibility to supply food using sustainable processes

The Global Plastics Outlook report published this year by the OECD recounts that the world produces twice as much plastic waste as it did two decades ago, and only 9% is successfully recycled.

By Caterina Rolleri, Salmones Camanchaca Deputy Quality Manager for Processing Plant

These figures are a call to action, not only for consumers, but also for all industries.

Salmon farming produces salmon-based food products in optimal physical, chemical and biological conditions for fish welfare. The aim is to produce the highest quality protein for consumers in Chile and across the world, which make a tangible contribute to their nutrition and health. So Salmones Camanchaca's products contribute to people's nutrition, but we are also committed to reducing our plastic waste footprint to the benefit of the environment and to build sustainable societies.

Since 2019, we have transitioned to packaging that reduces plastic waste by increasing the use of recyclable materials for our portion products that are exported to retail markets. Furthermore, 22 bags containing products for the USA and Mexican markets will be changed to recyclable packaging.

This initiative reinforces the environmental commitment within our Sustainability Strategy and emphasizes packaging that reduces our environmental impact, such as packaging that reduces our carbon footprint, encourages recycling, uses alternative materials and eliminates single-use plastic.

Reducing our carbon footprint, encouraging recycling and using alternative materials that will gradually eliminate single-use plastic are not simply a response to a challenge that only concerns industry. Instead, they reflect a universal responsibility to innovate and explore biodegradable options that can bring high quality products to homes and families, while incorporating environmental care and sustainable values into this process.