Salmones Camanchaca S A : AGM 2023 AGREEMENTS

10:42 hours: The payment of a final dividend for a total amount of US$24,308,641.89, charged to the distributable liquid profit for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approved. This corresponds to a final dividend of US$0.32763110 per share. Said dividend shall be distributed in Chilean pesos, according to the "observed dollar" exchange rate published in the Official Gazette on May 2, 2023. The payment date for the proposed dividend would be from on or about 8 May 2023. Only the shareholders who are registered in the Chilean register of shareholders of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. at midnight Chilean time on May 2, 2023, will be entitled to said dividend. Accordingly, only the investors registered in the VPS on May 2, 2023, will be entitled to said dividend, which shall be distributed by and through DNB Bank ASA.The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020, the Annual Report for the year ended on the same date, and the independent external auditors report, were all approved.