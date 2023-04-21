Advanced search
    SALMOCAM   CL0002409135

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

(SALMOCAM)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
3600.00 CLP   -1.22%
10:50aSalmones Camanchaca S A : Agm 2023 agreements
PU
04/14Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Salmones Camanchaca S.A.
AQ
04/13Salmones Camanchaca S A : Professional background of mr. joaquín villarino herrera
PU
Salmones Camanchaca S A : AGM 2023 AGREEMENTS

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Santiago, April 21, 2023

2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agreements

  1. 10:36 hours: The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022, the Annual Report for the year ended on the same date, and the report of the external audit company, were all approved.
  10:42 hours: The payment of a final dividend for a total amount of US$24,308,641.89, charged to the distributable liquid profit for the year ended December 31, 2022, was approved. This corresponds to a final dividend of US$0.32763110 per share. Said dividend shall be distributed in Chilean pesos, according to the "observed dollar" exchange rate published in the Official Gazette on May 2, 2023. The payment date for the proposed dividend would be from on or about 8 May 2023. Only the shareholders who are registered in the Chilean register of shareholders of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. at midnight Chilean time on May 2, 2023, will be entitled to said dividend. Accordingly, only the investors registered in the VPS on May 2, 2023, will be entitled to said dividend, which shall be distributed by and through DNB Bank ASA.

Disclaimer

Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 060 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2023 537 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
Net Debt 2023 952 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 573 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manuel Francisco Arriagada Ossa Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Bortnik Ventura Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andres Fernández García Chairman
Igal Neiman Brodsky Director-IT, Marketing & Planning
Francisco de Borja Cifuentes Correa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-6.49%341
BAKKAFROST15.67%3 975
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA8.02%898
ICELANDIC SALMON AS0.00%438
MÅSØVAL AS10.56%387
SALMON EVOLUTION ASA-4.59%308
