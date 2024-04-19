2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agreements
10:32 hours: The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, the Annual Report for the year ended on the same date, and the report of the external audit company, were all approved.
10:36 hours: Director's remuneration will be the equivalent in pesos of UF 90 per month (US$3,400), and the Chairman's remuneration will be UF 225 per month (US$8,500)*.
10:37 hours: Members of the Director's Committee will be entitled to a remuneration equivalent in pesos of UF 40 per month (US$1,500), for the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025, and the annual budget of the Directors' Committee will be UF 1.500
(US$57,000)*.
10:45 hours: PWC were appointed as the independent external auditors for the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.
______________________
* UF and US$ as of April 16, 2024.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on
19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 April 2024 17:46:05 UTC.
Salmones Camanchaca SA is a Chile-based company, which is mainly focused on the salmon farming industry. The activities of the Company include: breeding, production, marketing and farming of salmon and all kinds of species, beings or organisms that have in water their normal and most frequent means of life, including research and development of salmon genetics, exploitation, farming, slaughtering, production and marketing of seafood products. The Company owns freshwater fish farms, processing plants to develop its productive work, and more than 70 aquaculture concessions for sea farming within the national territory. It also has commercial and representative offices in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Spain and China.