Santiago, April 19, 2024

2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agreements

  1. 10:32 hours: The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, the Annual Report for the year ended on the same date, and the report of the external audit company, were all approved.
  2. 10:36 hours: Director's remuneration will be the equivalent in pesos of UF 90 per month (US$3,400), and the Chairman's remuneration will be UF 225 per month (US$8,500)*.
  3. 10:37 hours: Members of the Director's Committee will be entitled to a remuneration equivalent in pesos of UF 40 per month (US$1,500), for the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025, and the annual budget of the Directors' Committee will be UF 1.500
    (US$57,000)*.
  4. 10:45 hours: PWC were appointed as the independent external auditors for the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

* UF and US$ as of April 16, 2024.

