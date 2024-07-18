Books and Minutes.

Shareholders are informed that the Company's Annual Report, balance sheet and report of the Company and its subsidiaries' external audit company are available on the website www.salmonescamanchaca.cl. Additionally, the books and minutes may be consulted by the shareholders, by sending an email to inversionistas@camanchaca.cl, attaching a copy of their identity card and phone number. In the case of legal entities, the representative must also include a copy of the deed stating capacity as a representative. Once your status as a shareholder has been verified, you will be informed by email of the instructions to access a digital repository where you can consult the books and minutes at the times indicated.