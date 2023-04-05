Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Salmones Camanchaca S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALMOCAM   CL0002409135

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

(SALMOCAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
3729.00 CLP    0.00%
05:54pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Fundamentals for the appointment of the external audit company for the year 2023
PU
05:54pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Books and minutes
PU
03/27Financial calendar
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salmones Camanchaca S A : BOOKS AND MINUTES

04/05/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
Books and Minutes.

Shareholders are informed that the Company's Annual Report, balance sheet and report of the Company and its subsidiaries' external audit company are available on the website www.salmonescamanchaca.cl. Additionally, the books and minutes may be consulted by the shareholders, by sending an email to inversionistas@camanchaca.cl, attaching a copy of their identity card and phone number. In the case of legal entities, the representative must also include a copy of the deed stating capacity as a representative. Once your status as a shareholder has been verified, you will be informed by email of the instructions to access a digital repository where you can consult the books and minutes at the times indicated.

Disclaimer

Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 025 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2023 519 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net Debt 2023 911 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 501 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manuel Francisco Arriagada Ossa Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Bortnik Ventura Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andres Fernández García Chairman
Igal Neiman Brodsky Director-IT, Marketing & Planning
Francisco de Borja Cifuentes Correa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-3.14%340
BAKKAFROST8.28%3 826
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA1.46%867
ICELANDIC SALMON AS-1.33%445
MÅSØVAL AS6.93%385
ARCTIC FISH HOLDING AS0.81%309
