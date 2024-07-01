DNB Confidential

PROXY

SALMONES CAMANCHACA EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 11TH JULY 2024

In the following general shareholder´s meeting of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. ("Salmones Camanchaca" or the Company") to be held on July 11th, 2024, the following matters will be submitted to vote:

Amend the Company's bylaws to state that the cancellation of the trading of the company's Norwegian depository receipts on the Oslo Stock Exchange ("NDRs") and the delisting of NDRs from the Oslo Stock Exchange will be subject to approval by an extraordinary shareholders' meeting. Adopt the necessary agreements to formalize the proposed statutory reforms and add the transitional provisions required for their materialization to the corporate bylaws.

Information on the aforementioned matter might be found on the site of the Company

https://salmonescamanchaca.cl/en/investors/shareholders-meeting/

DNB Bank ASA ("DNB"), in its capacity as depositary bank and issuer of the NDRs, is registered as shareholder in the Company list of shareholders (Register of Members), therefore any voting by the holders of the NDRs recorded in the VPS system will have to be executed through DNB.

For such purpose we kindly ask you to complete the charter bellow pointing out your preferences. This Proxy with your preferences must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Oslo, not later than 8 July 2024, 12:00 hours CEST. The P.O. Box address of DNB is: DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway. Alternatively, the Proxy can be sent to DNB Bank ASA by email to vote@dnb.nono later than the aforementioned date and time.

Only holders of NDRs registered in the VPS on July 5, 2024, will have the right to vote.

SALMONES CAMANCHACA EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 11TH JULY 2024

For Against Abstain

Item 1 Amend the company's bylaws

Item 2 Adopt the necessary agreements to formalize the proposed statutory reforms

Number of NDRs:………………………………..

Name of NDR holder in block letters:……………………………………………………………….

Place:………………………………..Date:………………………………

NRD holder's signature:……………………………………………………………………………………..