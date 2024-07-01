DNB Confidential

SALMONES CAMANCHACA EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 11TH JULY 2024

An extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. ("Salmones Camanchaca" or the "Company") will be held in Santiago, Chile on July 11th, 2024.

In the referred general shareholder´s meeting, the following matters will be submitted to vote:

Amend the Company's bylaws to state that the cancellation of the trading of the Company's Norwegian depository receipts on the Oslo Stock Exchange ("NDRs") and the delisting of NDRs from the Oslo Stock Exchange will be subject to approval by an extraordinary shareholders' meeting. Adopt the necessary agreements to formalize the proposed statutory reforms and add the transitional provisions required for their materialization to the corporate bylaws.

Information on the aforementioned matter might be found on the site of the Company

https://salmonescamanchaca.cl/en/investors/shareholders-meeting/

DNB Bank ASA ("DNB"), in its capacity as depositary bank and issuer of the NDRs, is registered as shareholder in the Company list of shareholders (Register of Members), therefore any voting by the holders of the NDRs recorded in the VPS system will have to be executed through DNB.

For such purpose, please use the attached Proxy. Any questions regarding the Proxy may be addressed directly to DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, phone +47 23 26 80 16.

Only holders of NDRs registered in the VPS on July 5, 2024, will have the right to vote.