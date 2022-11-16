Salmones Camanchaca S A : Earnings Report 2022 - Q3 11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST Send by mail :

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Earnings Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements For the period ended September 30, 2022 Salmones Camanchaca Salmones Camanchaca S.A. is a vertically integrated salmon producer engaged in breeding, egg production, recirculating hatcheries for Atlantic salmon and pass-through or lake hatcheries for Coho salmon and trout, fish farming sites in estuary, fjord and oceanic waters used mainly for Atlantic salmon, primary and secondary processing, and marketing and sales of Atlantic and Coho salmon through five sales offices in its main markets. The production target for both 2022 and 2023 is in the range of 50-60,000 MT WFE. The total production capacity for both Atlantic and Coho salmon is 65-70,000 MT WFE, which the Company expects to reach within three years. Salmones Camanchaca participates in trout farming through a one third share of a joint venture, which uses Salmones Camanchaca farming sites in coastal-estuarine waters, and currently plans to harvest an average of 9,000 MT WFE per year until 2028. Salmones Camanchaca has 1,900 employees on average, 60% of whom work in its value-added plant. The main Atlantic salmon sales markets are currently the USA, Mexico and Latin America. 1 Highlights for the third quarter 2022 Earnings recovery continues: EBITDA increased from USD 3.6 million in Q3 2021 to USD 25.6 million , driven by better prices, higher sales volumes and a product and market mix that optimized raw material returns and captured sales opportunities. EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) was USD 72.6 million, higher than the negative EBITDA of USD 23.1 million for LTM Q3 2021.

Atlantic salmon harvest volumes in Q3 2022 were 14,326 MT WFE, which were 51% higher than Q3 2021 harvest volumes of 9,508 MT WFE, which had been affected by the algae bloom in the Reñihue and Comau fjords in March and April 2021. There were no Coho salmon harvests during the third quarter.

Operating revenue was USD 95.9 million, 45.6% higher than Q3 2021, driven by a 20% increase in Atlantic salmon sales prices and a 23.7% increase in sales volumes at 11,713 MT WFE.

driven Ex-cage live weight costs for Atlantic salmon harvested during the quarter were USD 4.17/kg , pressured by higher feed costs and inflation on other services and supplies, although very much in line with Q3 2021, which were USD 4.18/kg when they were impacted by algae blooms and oxygen deficiencies.

live weight costs for Atlantic salmon harvested during the quarter were , pressured by higher feed costs and inflation on other services and supplies, although very much in line with Q3 2021, which were USD 4.18/kg when they were impacted by algae blooms and oxygen deficiencies. Total processing costs including harvesting costs were USD 1.03/kg WFE, slightly above the long-term target of USD 1/kg WFE, but in line with costs of USD 1.04/kg WFE for Q3 2021. Costs were higher due to inflation and using third-party plants to increase the production of frozen products.

long-term target of USD 1/kg WFE, EBIT/kg WFE of Atlantic salmon was USD 1.78 during Q3 2022 , compared to negative USD 0.05/kg WFE in Q3 2021, due to better salmon prices resulting from high market prices and also high price achievement due to a product and market strategy based on frozen products.

Consequently, net income for Q3 2022 was USD 18.5 million, which was USD 14.0 million higher than net income of USD 4.6 million for Q3 2021.

which was USD 14.0 million higher than net income of USD 4.6 million for Q3 2021. Cash balances as of September 30, 2022 were USD 26.7 million and net interest-bearing debt significantly reduced by USD 62.9 million compared to September 30, 2021, and fell to USD 75 million. Thus, the Net Debt over EBITDA ratio for the last 12 months was 1.03, well below the figure required by lending contracts with financial institutions of 4.

net interest-bearing debt USD 62.9 million USD 75 million. The estimated Atlantic salmon harvest volume s for 2022 remain at 45-46,000 MT and a similar volume is expected in 2023 . The 2022 Coho salmon season is estimated at no more than 6,000 MT this year, and over 10,000 MT in 2023 . 2 Key Figures Th USD Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Δ% 9m 2022 9m 2021 Δ% Operating revenue 95,940 65,883 45.6% 274,332 186,052 47.4% EBITDA* before fair value adjustments 25,558 3,639 602.4% 54,977 (14,387) - EBIT** before fair value adjustments 21,027 (462) - 41,839 (26,469) - EBIT margin % 21.9% -0.7% 2,262 bp 15.3% -14.2% 2,948 bp Net fair value adjustments to biological assets 5,111 6,285 (18.7%) 13,239 7,102 86.4% Net income (loss) for the period 18,549 4,572 305.7% 37,031 (19,027) - Earnings per share (USD) 0.2500 0.0693 260.9% 0.4991 (0.2883) - Atlantic salmon Harvest volumes (MT WFE) 14,326 9,508 50.7% 34,881 25,093 39.0% Sales volumes (MT WFE) 11,713 9,471 23.7% 33,956 30,112 12.8% Atlantic salmon ex-cage harvesting costs (USD/kg live weight) 4.17 4.18 (0.2%) 4.17 4.27 (2.3%) Atlantic salmon ex-cage harvesting costs (USD/kg WFE) 4.49 4.49 (0.2%) 4.49 4.59 (2.3%) Processing costs (USD/kg WFE) 1.03 1.04 (1.0%) 1.08 1.19 (9.4%) Price (USD/kg WFE) 7.87 6.56 20.0% 7.51 5.59 34.3% Price (USD/kg GWE) 8.74 7.28 20.0% 8.34 6.21 34.3% EBIT/kg WFE (USD) 1.78 (0.05) - 1.14 (0.92) - Coho salmon Harvest volumes (MT WFE) 0 0 - 663 0 - Sales volumes (MT WFE) 108 33 222.4% 1,821 1,766 3.1% EBIT/kg WFE (USD) 1.16 0.49 137.5% 1.71 0.65 162.0% Financial Debt 101,682 146,744 (30.7%) Net Financial Debt 74,970 137,912 (45.6%) Equity Ratio 52.8% 38.3% 1,444 bp Net Financial Debt / LTM EBITDA 1.03 (5.96) - EBITDA: Gross margin before fair value adjustments + depreciation - administrative expenses - distribution costs

EBIT: Gross margin before fair value adjustment - administrative expenses - distribution costs Operating revenue (USD 107.6 million) 97.4 95.9 80.9 65.9 Q3 21 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Harvest volumes (MT WFE) Operational EBIT (USD million) 16.8 EBIT margin (%) 25.0 21.0 12.4 14.3 21.2 20.0 9.5 8.8 15.0 13.4 10.0 2% 12% 22% 22% 5.0 -0.5% 1.5 -0.4 0.0 Q3 21 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 -5.0 Q3 21 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 3 Financial Performance Results for the third quarter of 2022 Salmones Camanchaca harvested 14,326 MT WFE of Atlantic salmon in Q3 2022, which was 50.7% greater than harvest volumes in Q3 2021 of 9,508 MT WFE, which was affected by the algae bloom and oxygen deficiency events in the Reñihue and Comau fjords during 2021. Consequently, the volume of Atlantic salmon sold this quarter also grew to 11,713 MT WFE, which was 23.7% higher than the same period in 2021. During the third quarter of 2022 there were no Coho salmon harvests, but sales were 108 MT WFE. The average selling price for Atlantic salmon was USD 7.87/kg WFE, which was 20% or USD 1.31/kg WFE higher than Q3 2021. This increase was explained by limited supply and robust demand, and opportunities were captured to optimize the product/market mix that were provided by the company's production and commercial capabilities. Thus, operating revenue increased by USD 30.1 million, an increase of 46% over Q3 2021 to reach USD 95.9 million for the quarter. Ex-cage costs for the quarter were similar to costs a year ago at USD 4.17/kg live weight. This year, costs were impacted by an increase in feed costs and inflation affecting services and other supplies, whereas in 2021 they were affected by algae blooms. Meanwhile, processing costs including harvesting costs were USD 1.03/kg WFE, slightly above the long-term target of USD 1/kg WFE, and 1 cent below Q3 2021. Processing costs were negatively impacted by inflation and the use of third party processing plants for frozen products. Extraordinary mortalities in Q3 2022 were caused by sea lion attacks and algae blooms at one site and their impact on results were USD 1 million. This figure is significantly lower than the USD 3.7 million impact in Q3 2021. Expenses on fallowed sites with no biomass, or only the minimum required to avoid the concession lapsing, were USD 2.9 million for the quarter, which were USD 0.2 million lower than in Q3 2021. Consequently, gross margin was positive USD 25.6 million, which was USD 22.1 million higher than in Q3 2021. The Company's Distribution and Administrative expenses (SG&A) remained flat, with a slight increase in distribution costs compared to Q3 2021 due to higher logistics costs. The combined Sales and Administrative expenses dropped significantly from 6.1% to 4.8% of operating revenue, due to higher sales. EBIT before fair value adjustments for Q3 2022 considerably increased by USD 21.5 million compared to Q3 2021 and totaled USD 21 million. This increase was explained by higher prices and greater sales volumes. Thus, EBIT/kg WFE for Atlantic salmon was USD 1.78/kg WFE during Q3 2022, a substantial improvement over the negative figure for Q3 2021. The limited sales of Coho salmon resulted in an EBIT/kg WFE of USD 1.16 for this species. The net fair value adjustment for Q3 2022 was positive USD 5.1 million, which was USD 1.2 million lower than in Q3 2021, due to the reversal of previously estimated margins, recorded as sales during the quarter, but partially offset by higher market prices. Although gross interest bearing debt was reduced by 30.7% and reached USD 102 million as of September 30, 2022, financial expenses rose from USD 1.0 million to USD 1.6 million in Q3 2022, mainly due to an increase in the reference rate and an increase in the margin linked to past financial performance, which was affected by the financial results for 2021. The Other gains/losses account was USD 0.1 million, mainly due to the poor performance of the trout joint venture where Salmones Camanchaca has a one third interest, which earned USD 0.2 million in the quarter, similarly to Q3 2021. 4 Consequently, the Company recorded net income after tax of USD 18.5 million for Q3 2022, which was four times its net income for Q3 2021 of USD 4.6 million. Cash flow in Q3 2022 Net cash flow in Q3 2022 was negative USD 6.5 million compared to negative USD 1.7 million in Q3 2021, which was explained by: Positive operating cash flow of USD 19.7 million, compared to USD 1.6 million in Q3 2021, due to higher operating revenue collected during the quarter as a result of higher prices and sales volumes.

The net use of investing cash flow was USD 2.8 million in Q3 2022, similar to Q3 2021.

Negative financing cash flow of USD 23.0 million, due to repaying financial debt as a result of earnings and higher operating cash flow. Salmones Camanchaca had a cash position of USD 26.7 million as of September 30, 2022 and unused lines of credit of USD 53 million as of that date, which provided it with around USD 80 million of available liquidity. Cumulative results for the nine months to 09/30/2022 Salmones Camanchaca harvested 34,881 MT WFE of Atlantic salmon during the first nine months of 2022, which was 39% higher than harvest volumes for the same period in 2021 of 25,093 MT WFE, which were severely affected by algae blooms and oxygen deficiencies. Coho salmon harvests were 663 MT WFE during 9m 2022, arising from the final part of the 2021 season. Operating revenue for 9m 2022 was USD 274 million, which was 47.4% or USD 88 million higher than the same period last year, when it was USD 186 million. Atlantic salmon sales volumes were 12.8% greater during 9m 2022 at 33,956 MT WFE, and the average sales price was USD 7.51/kg WFE, which was 34.3% or USD 1.92 /kg WFE higher than 9m 2021. Atlantic salmon sales costs, although lower than a year ago, were impacted by harvesting the last surviving fish from the HAB in the Comau fjord at the beginning of the year, as well as oxygen deficiencies and algae blooms at harvested sites, mainly the Contao site, and by cost pressures from feed and other supplies and services. Thus, ex-cage costs for 9m 2022 were USD 4.17/kg live weight (USD 4.49 /kg WFE), compared to USD 4.27/kg live weight (USD 4.59 /kg WFE) for 9m 2021. Extraordinary mortalities and associated mitigation expenses for 9m 2022 were caused by algae blooms, oxygen deficiencies and sea lion attacks. These totaled USD 5.2 million, which was USD 8.9 million lower than the same period last year. Processing costs including harvesting costs were USD 1.08/kg WFE, still above the long-term target of USD 1/kg, due to smaller harvest volumes in Q1 2022, but well below the USD 1.19/kg WFE for 9m 2021. Accordingly, gross margin for the first nine months of 2022 was positive USD 55.5 million, an increase of USD 69.1 million compared to 9m 2021. Administrative expenses increased by 7.7% or USD 0.5 million during the first nine months of 2022, but decreased from 3.5% to 2.6% as a percentage of operating revenue. Distribution and selling costs increased by USD 0.3 million, due to higher volumes frozen and sold. Thus, the Company's Selling and Administrative expenses increased in absolute terms but decreased as a percentage of operating revenue from 6.9% to 5.0% in the period. 5

