Salmones Camanchaca S A : Earnings Report 2022 - Q4

Salmones Camanchaca Salmones Camanchaca S.A. is a vertically integrated salmon producer engaged in breeding, egg production, recirculating hatcheries for Atlantic salmon and pass-through or lake hatcheries for Coho salmon and trout, fish farming sites in estuary, fjord and oceanic waters used mainly for Atlantic salmon, primary and secondary processing, and marketing and sales of Atlantic and Coho salmon through five sales offices in its main markets. The production target is 55,000 to 60,000 MT WFE for 2023 and 65,000 to 70,000 MT WFE for 2024, which is aligned with the Company's total Atlantic and Coho salmon production capacity. Salmones Camanchaca participates in trout farming through a one third share of a joint venture, which uses Salmones Camanchaca farming sites in coastal- estuarine waters, and currently plans to harvest an average of 9,000 MT WFE per year until 2028. Salmones Camanchaca has 1,800 employees on average, 60% of whom work in its value-added plant. The main Atlantic salmon sales markets are currently the USA and Mexico. 1 Highlights for the fourth quarter 2022 (Q4 2022) A full recovery from the pandemic and algae blooms resulted in an EBITDA for Q4 2022 of USD 22.7 million, which was 29% higher than the USD 17.6 million for Q4 2021. This improvement was particularly driven by strong salmon prices and a favorable mix of products and markets. Annual EBITDA for 2022 was USD 77.7 million, very similar to EBITDA in the "pre pandemic" years of 2018 and 2019, and considerably higher than the USD 3.2 million in 2021.

Atlantic salmon harvest volumes for Q4 2022 were 9,659 MT WFE , which were 36% lower than for Q4 2021 at 15,002 MT WFE. The lower harvest volumes in this quarter were planned, as harvests were accelerated in the preceding quarter (Q3 2022) due to good production performance, the opportunity to close sales at favorable prices, and to reduce the environmental risks associated with the spring and summer season. Coho salmon harvest volumes were 3,365 MT WFE, which were 83% higher than for Q4 2021.

Annual Atlantic salmon harvest volumes for 2022 were 44,540 MT WFE, which were 11% higher than the previous year and in line with the latest full year estimate. Coho salmon harvest volumes for the year were 4,028 MT WFE, and are expected to be 5,900 MT WFE for the 2022-2023 season, closing in February 2023. This harvest volume compares to 2,504 MT WFE in 2021-2022 season and is in line with the Company's growth plan for Coho salmon, with the ambition to double Coho volumes in the 2022-2023 season and double them again in the 2023-2024 season.

Operating revenue was USD 98.6 million for Q4 2022, which was 8% lower than in Q4 2021 , explained by the lower volumes of Atlantic salmon sales in the quarter (-24%), which were offset by higher sales prices (+18%).

The quarterly cost of harvested Atlantic salmon (ex-cage live weight) was USD 3.91/kg , driven by higher feed costs, the cost of environmental risk mitigation measures to counteract HAB and oxygen deficiency risks, and inflationary pressures from other services and consumables. This cost was in line with Q4 2021.

(ex-cage live weight) was USD 3.91/kg Total processing costs including harvesting costs were USD 1.26/kg WFE, higher than the costs of USD 0.91/kg WFE for Q4 2021, and higher than the target of USD 1/kg WFE. This increase was explained by lower processing volumes, a higher proportion of harvests from remote sites in the Eleventh Region, and inflationary pressures from consumables.

Consequently, the Gross Margin for Q4 2022 was USD 23.4 million , which compares favorably with the USD 18.0 million achieved same quarter last year.

, which compares favorably with the USD 18.0 million achieved same quarter last year. EBIT/kg WFE from Atlantic salmon was USD 1.47 for Q4 2022 , which was a USD 0.73, or 98% increase over the USD 0.74 same quarter last year, and was explained by higher salmon prices and a flexible and agile sales strategy that captured favorable market conditions.

Finally, net income for Q4 2022 was USD 7.7 million, which was lower than the Q4 2021 of USD 9.7 million due to a USD 6.5 million higher negative fair value adjustment this quarter.

which was lower than the Q4 2021 of USD 9.7 million due to a USD 6.5 million higher negative fair value adjustment this quarter. Cash was USD 20.8 million as of December 31, 2022, complemented by a significant reduction in net financial debt, which decreased by USD 47 million in 2022, ending at USD 75 million as of December 31, 2022 . Thus, the Net Debt over EBITDA ratio for the last 12 months was 0.97, well below the limit required by lending contracts with banks of 4.

Smolt stocking has been completed and normal production parameters are expected. Therefore, Atlantic salmon harvest volumes for 2023 are expected to be between 44,000 and 46,000 MT WFE, while Coho salmon harvest volumes are expected to be 10,000 to 12,000 MT WFE, some of which may be harvested in January 2024. 2 Key Figures ThUSD Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Operating revenue 98,629 107,610 (8.3%) 372,961 293,662 27.0% EBITDA* before fair value adjustments 22,699 17,600 29.0% 77,676 3,213 2317.9% EBIT** before fair value adjustments 18,074 13,427 34.6% 59,913 (13,042) - EBIT margin % 18.3% 12.5% 585 bp 16.1% -4.4% 2,051 bp Net fair value adjustments to biological assets (7,499) (977) 667.6% 5,740 6,125 (6.3%) Net income (loss) for the period 7,673 9,663 (20.6%) 44,704 (9,364) - Earnings per share (USD) 0.1034 0.1302 (20.6%) 0.6025 (0.1262) - Atlantic salmon Harvest volumes (MT WFE) 9,659 15,002 (35.6%) 44,540 40,095 11.1% Sales volumes (MT WFE) 12,306 16,273 (24.4%) 46,262 46,386 (0.3%) Atlantic salmon ex-cage harvesting costs 3.91 3.95 (0.9%) 4.12 4.15 (0.8%) (USD/kg live weight) Atlantic salmon ex-cage harvesting costs 4.21 4.24 (0.9%) 4.43 4.46 (0.8%) (USD/kg WFE) Processing costs (USD/kg WFE) 1.26 0.91 38.7% 1.12 1.09 2.7% Price (USD/kg WFE) 7.42 6.27 18.4% 7.48 5.83 28.4% Price (USD/kg GWE) 8.24 6.96 18.4% 8.31 6.47 28.4% EBIT/kg WFE (USD) 1.47 0.74 97.7% 1.23 (0.33) - Inventories (MT WFE) 4,284 1,330 222.1% Coho salmon Harvest volumes (MT WFE) 3,365 1,842 82.7% 4,028 1,842 118.7% Sales volumes (MT WFE) 476 510 (6.7%) 2,297 2,277 0.9% EBIT/kg WFE (USD) 0.31 2.53 (87.8%) 1.42 1.07 32.2% Inventories (MT WFE) 3,011 4,670 (35.5%) Financial debt 95,865 154,074 (37.8%) Net Financial Debt 75,074 121,905 (38.4%) Equity Ratio 50.4% 42.4% 799 bp Net Financial Debt / LTM EBITDA 0.97 37.95 (97.5%) EBITDA: Gross margin before fair value adjustments + depreciation - administrative expenses - distribution costs

EBIT: Gross margin before fair value adjustment - administrative expenses - distribution costs Operating revenue 107.6 (USD million) 97.4 98.6 95.9 80.9 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Harvest volumes (MT WFE) EBIT (USD million) EBIT margin (%) 16.8 14.3 25.0 21.2 21.0 12.4 18.1 20.0 8.8 9.7 13.4 15.0 18% 10.0 12% 22% 22% 5.0 -0.5% 0.0 -0.4 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 -5.0 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 3 Financial Performance Fourth quarter 2022 Results Salmones Camanchaca harvested 9,659 MT WFE of Atlantic salmon in Q4 2022, which was 36% lower than in Q4 2021 when it was 15,002 MT WFE. This decrease is mainly explained by bringing forward harvests in Q3 2022 to take advantage of the favorable market prices, reducing environmental risks in the spring and summer and taking advantage of good average harvest weights. Sales volumes were 12,306 MT WFE, which were 24% lower than the same period in 2021. Coho salmon harvest volumes during Q4 2022 were 3,365 MT WFE, which compares to 1,842 MT WFE in Q4 2021, while sales volumes in Q4 2022 were only 476 MT WFE compared to 510 MT WFE in Q4 2021. The Company expects to harvest 5,900 MT during the 2022-2023 Coho salmon season expected to close in February 2023. The average sales price of Atlantic salmon was USD 7.42/kg WFE, which was 18% or USD 1.15/kg WFE higher than Q4 2021, caused by strong demand against a backdrop of limited supply. Salmones Camanchaca's flexibility to change product types and markets supported capturing improved prices and market opportunities. Operating revenue was USD 98.6 million, which was 8% lower than in Q4 2021 due to lower sales volumes, although at higher prices. Atlantic salmon ex-cage live weight costs were USD 3.91/kg for the quarter, in line with Q4 2021, driven by an increase in feed costs, additional environmental risk mitigation measures to counteract oxygen/algae bloom risks, and inflation on services and other consumables. Total processing costs were USD 1.26/kg WFE, which were USD 0.35/kg WFE higher than USD 0.91/kg WFE in Q4 2021, due to lower harvest volumes during the quarter and inflationary pressures on consumables. Extraordinary mortalities in Q4 2022 were caused by oxygen deficiencies in Atlantic salmon and jaundice in Coho salmon, which caused losses of USD 1.1 million that were expensed during the quarter. This was higher than the losses of USD 0.7 million in Q4 2021. Expenses on fallowed sites with no biomass, or only the minimum required to avoid the concession lapsing, were USD 2.4 million for the quarter, which were USD 0.7 million lower than in Q4 2021. Consequently, gross margin was USD 23.4 million, which was 30% higher than in Q4 2021. Sales and administrative expenses (SAE) increased by 16% compared to Q4 2021 mainly due to inflationary pressures and logistics costs. SAE as a proportion of operating revenue increased from 4.3% to 5.4% due to lower sales volumes. The average US dollar exchange rate and local inflation had a similar quarter increase YoY of around 12%. EBIT before fair value adjustments for Q4 2022 was USD 18.1 million, an increase of 34.6% over Q4 2021, which was due to better prices for Atlantic salmon sales. Thus, EBIT/kg WFE for Atlantic salmon was USD 1.47 during Q4 2022, a substantial improvement over Q4 2021 when it was USD 0.74. Sales volumes of Coho salmon were low at only 476 MT WFE, due to a better operating performance which delayed harvests to the end of 2022, resulting in an EBIT/kg WFE of USD 0.31, which is not representative of this season's performance. 4 The net fair value adjustment for Q4 2022 was negative USD 7.5 million, compared to negative USD 1.0 million for Q4 2021. This was explained by the reversal of previously estimated margins for sales during this quarter, and the fall in market prices during the last few months of the year. Although net financial debt fell by 38.4% to USD 75 million at the end of 2022, financial expenses increased from USD 1.6 million in Q4 2021 to USD 2.0 million in Q4 2022, due to an increase in the reference interest rate for bank loans (Libor). Other gains/losses were USD 0.2 million, due to the trout joint venture, which recorded USD 0.3 million for the Company share of earnings during the quarter, compared with the loss of USD 0.2 million of Q4 2021. A modest result mainly due to both, higher costs and inventory levels at the end of 2022. Consequently, the Company reported net income after tax of USD 7.7 million during Q4 2022, which was lower than its net income of USD 9.7 million for Q4 2021. The decrease of USD 2.0 million was mainly attributable to the higher negative fair value adjustment of USD 6,5 million. Cash Flow in Q4 2022 Net cash flow in Q4 2022 was negative USD 5.9 million compared to positive USD 23.3 million in Q4 2021, which was explained by: Positive operating cash flow of USD 1.1 million, compared to negative USD 5.9 million in Q4 2021, which reflects rising sales prices.

Negative investing cash flow of USD 2.7 million in Q4 2022, compared to negative USD 5.1 million in Q4 2021. These investments are aligned with the Company's risk diversification plan.

Negative financing cash flow of USD 5.0 million due to the repayment of financial debt from operating cash flow. In Q4 2021, financing cash flow was positive USD 34.8 million from the proceeds of a USD 22.8 million capital increase and drawdowns of USD 12.0 million from long-term credit lines. Salmones Camanchaca had net cash of USD 21 million as of December 31, 2022 and unused lines of credit of USD 58 million as of that date, which provided the Company with USD 79 million of available liquidity. Results for 2022 Annual Atlantic salmon harvest volumes were 44,540 MT WFE, which were 11% higher than the 2021 harvest of 40,095 MT WFE, due to algae events and oxygen deficiencies during the previous summer. Coho salmon harvest volumes were 4,028 MT WFE for 2022, which included 663 MT WFE from the final part of the 2021 season that was harvested in early 2022. Thus, total harvest volumes were 48,568 MT WFE, an increase of 15.8% over harvest volumes in 2021 of 41,937 MT WFE. Operating revenue for 2022 was USD 373 million, an increase of 27% or USD 79 million over the previous year when it was USD 294 million. Atlantic salmon sales volumes were 46,262 MT WFE, which were in line with 2021 sales volumes. However, average sales prices were USD 7.48/kg WFE, an increase of 28.4% or USD 1.66/kg WFE over 2021. The costs of Atlantic salmon sales were driven up by increases in feed prices, costs associated with mitigation measures to counteract algae bloom and oxygen deficiency risks, and inflationary pressures on other services and

