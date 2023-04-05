Salmones Camanchaca S A : FUNDAMENTALS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE EXTERNAL AUDIT COMPANY FOR THE YEAR 2023
04/05/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDIT COMPANY
Complying with the provisions of article 59 of Law 18,046 on public limited companies and in Circular Letter No. 718, supplemented by Circular Letter No. 764 dated December 21, 2012, both of the Commission for the Financial Market, the Board of Directors of Salmones Camanchaca SA inform the following to the shareholders:
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 21, 2023, the appointment of an external audit company will be decided, to examine the accounting, inventory, balance sheet and other financial statements of our company, and issue a written report to the next AGM on the fulfillment of its scope, pursuant to the provisions of article 52 of Law 18,046.
For these purposes, the company's Board of Directors will suggest to the meeting, the appointment, in the first place, of the external audit company EY Audit SpA ("EY"), which has provided audit services to the company since 2019, and, secondly, of the external audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers Consultores Auditores SpA ("PWC"), in accordance with the fundamentals indicated below.
The audit companies EY and PWC were invited to submit their proposals to provide external audit services to our company and its non-listed subsidiaries, requesting expressly that the proposals should contain, at least, the following aspects:
Fees for the proposed services;
Hours and resources to be allocated to the review process;
Knowledge of the Company
Knowledge of the industry;
CMF sanctioning processes during the last 5 years.
2
The companies were invited as they met the conditions of independence, experience and track record necessary to examine the accounting, inventory, balance sheet and other financial statements of the company, all of which are registered in the Register of External Audit Companies of the Commission for the Financial Market. The proposals received included, among other aspects, the following:
Description of the audit methodology.
Background of the partners in charge.
List of clients of the company dedicated to salmon aquaculture.
Proposed work program; and
Fees.
The administration of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. proceeded to analyze and compare the proposals, in accordance with the established guidelines and criteria.
Once the evaluation was made and presented to the directors committee, in a session dated February 27, 2023, the committee unanimously agreed to propose to the company's board, so that it in turn suggested to the AGM of Salmones Camanchaca SA, the designation, firstly, of the audit company EY and, secondly, of the audit company PWC.
The Board of Directors of Salmones Camanchaca S.A., in an ordinary session held on February 27, 2023, after analyzing the different proposals presented, unanimously, agreed to ratify the proposal of the directors committee, to suggest to the Company's AGM, the designation, first, of the external audit firm EY and, secondly, the external audit firm PWC. The fundamentals of the decision were the following:
EY has served as external auditors of the Company for a fourth year in a manner that is considered satisfactory, which has allowed them to further deepen their knowledge of the Company and the industry.
EY's recognized experience in auditing national and foreign open stock companies.
Extensive knowledge of the national and international aquaculture sector.
3
Competitive cost and estimate of hours allocated for the services offered by EY.
Independence and suitability of EY.
In relation to the appointment of the PWC auditing company as the second option, in addition to its suitability and independence, PWC's in-depth knowledge of the business and activities of the company and its subsidiaries and knowledge of the industry were taken into consideration.
A copy of the proposals presented by the external auditing companies may be consulted by the shareholders, by sending an email to inversionistas@camanchaca.cl, along with a copy of their identity card and telephone number. In the case of legal entities, the representative must also include a copy of the deed stating his capacity as representative. Once your status as a shareholder has been verified, you will be informed by email of the instructions to access a digital repository where you can consult the proposals at the times indicated.
Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:53:09 UTC.