Salmones Camanchaca S A : FUNDAMENTALS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE EXTERNAL AUDIT COMPANY FOR THE YEAR 2023

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDIT COMPANY

Complying with the provisions of article 59 of Law 18,046 on public limited companies and in Circular Letter No. 718, supplemented by Circular Letter No. 764 dated December 21, 2012, both of the Commission for the Financial Market, the Board of Directors of Salmones Camanchaca SA inform the following to the shareholders:

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 21, 2023, the appointment of an external audit company will be decided, to examine the accounting, inventory, balance sheet and other financial statements of our company, and issue a written report to the next AGM on the fulfillment of its scope, pursuant to the provisions of article 52 of Law 18,046.

For these purposes, the company's Board of Directors will suggest to the meeting, the appointment, in the first place, of the external audit company EY Audit SpA ("EY"), which has provided audit services to the company since 2019, and, secondly, of the external audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers Consultores Auditores SpA ("PWC"), in accordance with the fundamentals indicated below.

The audit companies EY and PWC were invited to submit their proposals to provide external audit services to our company and its non-listed subsidiaries, requesting expressly that the proposals should contain, at least, the following aspects: