SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDIT COMPANY Complying with the provisions of article 59 of Law 18,046 on public limited companies and in Circular Letter No. 718, supplemented by Circular Letter No. 764 dated December 21, 2012, both of the Commission for the Financial Market, the Board of Directors of Salmones Camanchaca SA inform the following to the shareholders: At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 19, 2024, the appointment of an external audit company will be decided, to examine the accounting, inventory, balance sheet and other financial statements of our company, and issue a written report to the next AGM on the fulfillment of its scope, pursuant to the provisions of article 52 of Law 18,046. For these purposes, the company's Board of Directors will suggest to the meeting, the appointment, in the first place of the external audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers Consultores Auditores SpA ("PWC") and, secondly, of the external audit company EY Audit SpA ("EY"), which has provided audit services to the company since 2019, in accordance with the fundamentals indicated below. The audit companies PWC and EY were invited to submit their proposals to provide external audit services to our company and its non-listed subsidiaries, requesting expressly that the proposals should contain, at least, the following aspects: Fees for the proposed services;

Hours and resources to be allocated to the review process;

Knowledge of the Company

Knowledge of the industry;

CMF sanctioning processes during the last 5 years.

2 The companies were invited as they met the conditions of independence, experience and track record necessary to examine the accounting, inventory, balance sheet and other financial statements of the company, all of which are registered in the Register of External Audit Companies of the Commission for the Financial Market. The proposals received included, among other aspects, the following: Description of the audit methodology.

Background of the partners in charge.

List of clients of the company dedicated to salmon aquaculture.

Proposed work program; and

Fees. The administration of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. proceeded to analyze and compare the proposals, in accordance with the established guidelines and criteria. Once the evaluation was made and presented to the directors committee, in a session dated February 26, 2024, the committee unanimously agreed to propose to the company's board, so that it in turn suggested to the AGM of Salmones Camanchaca SA, the designation, firstly, of the audit company EY and, secondly, of the audit company PWC. The Board of Directors of Salmones Camanchaca S.A., in an ordinary session held on February 26, 2024, after analyzing the different proposals presented, unanimously, agreed to ratify the proposal of the directors committee, to suggest to the Company's AGM, the designation, first, of the external audit firm PWC and, secondly, the external audit firm EY. The fundamentals of the decision were the following: PWC's recognized experience in auditing national and foreign open stock companies.

Extensive knowledge of the national and international aquaculture sector.

Competitive cost and estimate of hours allocated for the services offered by PWC.

Independence and suitability of PWC.