Salmones Camanchaca S A : Financial Statements 2022 - Q3

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Interim consolidated financial statements As of September 30, 2022 CONTENTS Interim consolidated statements of financial position Interim consolidated statements of changes in equity Interim consolidated statements of net income by function Interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income Interim consolidated statements of cash flows - direct method Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements ThUS$ - Thousands of US dollars UF - Unidades de fomento (a Chilean peso-based inflation indexed currency unit) ThCh$ - Thousands of Chilean pesos

CONTENTS INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME BY FUNCTION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, DIRECT METHOD NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................. 1 NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ........................................................... 2 2.1 Periods covered................................................................................................................................. 2 2.2 Basis of preparation ......................................................................................................................... 2 2.3 New pronouncements ...................................................................................................................... 3 2.4 Basis of consolidation....................................................................................................................... 7 2.5 Investments in Associates ................................................................................................................ 9 2.6 Segment reporting. ........................................................................................................................... 9 2.7 Foreign currency transactions ......................................................................................................... 9 2.8 Property, plant, and equipment..................................................................................................... 10 2.9 Biological assets.............................................................................................................................. 11 2.10 Intangible assets other than goodwill ........................................................................................... 12 2.11 Interest costs................................................................................................................................... 13 2.12 Impairment losses on non-financial assets................................................................................... 13 2.13 Financial assets and liabilities ....................................................................................................... 14 2.14 Inventories ...................................................................................................................................... 15 2.15 Statement of Cash Flow.................................................................................................................. 16 2.16 Classification of Current and Non-Current Balances ................................................................... 16 2.17 Earnings per Share ......................................................................................................................... 17 2.18 Trade and other receivables ........................................................................................................... 17 2.19 Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................. 17 2.20 Share capital ................................................................................................................................... 17 2.21 Trade and other payables, current ................................................................................................ 18 2.22 Current and deferred income taxes ............................................................................................... 18 2.23 Employee benefits .......................................................................................................................... 18 2.24 Provisions........................................................................................................................................ 19 2.25 Revenue recognition....................................................................................................................... 19 2.26 Leasing ........................................................................................................................................... 20 2.27 Dividend policy ............................................................................................................................... 21 2.28 The environment ............................................................................................................................ 21 2.29 Fair value calculation ..................................................................................................................... 21 2.30 Investments under the Austral Law ............................................................................................. 22

NOTE 3 - FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT ............................................................................................ 23 3.1. Credit risk ...................................................................................................................................... 23 3.2. Liquidity risk.................................................................................................................................. 23 3.3. Market risk..................................................................................................................................... 24 NOTE 4 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ...................................................................................................... 24 NOTE 5 - SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS ............................................. 26 NOTE 6 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS............................................................................................... 27 NOTE 7 - TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES .......................................................................................... 27 NOTE 8 - BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES .............................................. 28 NOTE 9 - INVENTORIES............................................................................................................................... 31 9.1 Information on finished products ................................................................................................. 31 9.2 Reconciliation of finished products............................................................................................... 31 NOTE 10 - BIOLOGICAL ASSETS ................................................................................................................ 32 NOTE 11 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENTNON-FINANCIAL ASSETS ................................. 33 NOTE 12 - EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS .......................................................................................... 34 NOTE 13 - CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT TAX ASSETS ...................................................................... 34 NOTE 14 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS OTHER THAN GOODWILL ................................................................. 35 NOTE 15 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ................................................................................... 38 NOTE 16 - INCOME AND DEFERRED TAXES ........................................................................................... 40 NOTE 17 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES ................................... 41 NOTE 18 - LEASE LIABILITIES ................................................................................................................... 46 NOTE 19 - TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES .............................................................................................. 46 NOTE 20 - OTHER PROVISIONS ................................................................................................................. 47 NOTE 21 - EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PROVISIONS ......................................................................................... 47 NOTE 22 - EQUITY........................................................................................................................................ 48 NOTE 23 - EARNINGS PER SHARE ............................................................................................................ 49 NOTE 24 - OPERATING REVENUE ............................................................................................................ 50 NOTE 25 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ................................................................................................. 51 NOTE 26 - DISTRIBUTION COSTS .............................................................................................................. 52 NOTE 27 - FINANCIAL INCOME AND COSTS............................................................................................ 52 NOTE 28 - EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ...................................................................................................... 53 NOTE 29 - OTHER INCOME (LOSSES) ....................................................................................................... 54 NOTE 30 - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES ....................................................... 55 NOTE 31 - GUARANTEES AND CONTINGENCIES .................................................................................... 56 NOTE 32 - SANCTIONS ................................................................................................................................. 57 NOTE 33 - THE ENVIRONMENT ................................................................................................................ 58 NOTE 34 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS............................................................................................................. 58

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED) As of September As of December Assets Note 30, 2022 31, 2021 ThUS$ ThUS$ Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 26,712 32,169 Other financial assets, current 47 12 Other non-financial assets, current 11 7,827 13,526 Trade and other receivables, current 7 11,848 29,305 Related party receivables, current 8 34,044 50,119 Inventories 9 53,648 39,745 Biological assets 10 136,630 115,561 Current tax assets 13 900 12,702 Total current assets 271,656 293,139 Non-current assets Other financial assets, non-current 27 27 Other non-financial assets, non-current 11 112 112 Rights receivable, non-current 13 4,806 2,507 Equity method investments 12 3,654 4,061 Intangible assets other than goodwill 14 6,972 6,972 Property, plant, and equipment 15 122,218 116,506 Deferred tax assets 16 2,250 2,462 Total non-current assets 140,039 132,647 Total assets 411,695 425,786 The accompanying notes 1 to 34 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.