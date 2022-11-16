Salmones Camanchaca S A : Financial Statements 2022 - Q3
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Interim consolidated financial statements
As of September 30, 2022
CONTENTS
Interim consolidated statements of financial position
Interim consolidated statements of changes in equity
Interim consolidated statements of net income by function
Interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income
Interim consolidated statements of cash flows - direct method
Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements
ThUS$ - Thousands of US dollars
UF - Unidades de fomento (a Chilean peso-based inflation indexed currency unit) ThCh$ - Thousands of Chilean pesos
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED)
As of September
As of December
Assets
Note
30, 2022
31, 2021
ThUS$
ThUS$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6
26,712
32,169
Other financial assets, current
47
12
Other non-financial assets, current
11
7,827
13,526
Trade and other receivables, current
7
11,848
29,305
Related party receivables, current
8
34,044
50,119
Inventories
9
53,648
39,745
Biological assets
10
136,630
115,561
Current tax assets
13
900
12,702
Total current assets
271,656
293,139
Non-current assets
Other financial assets, non-current
27
27
Other non-financial assets, non-current
11
112
112
Rights receivable, non-current
13
4,806
2,507
Equity method investments
12
3,654
4,061
Intangible assets other than goodwill
14
6,972
6,972
Property, plant, and equipment
15
122,218
116,506
Deferred tax assets
16
2,250
2,462
Total non-current assets
140,039
132,647
Total assets
411,695
425,786
The accompanying notes 1 to 34 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED)
As of September
As of December
Liabilities
Note
30, 2022
31, 2021
ThUS$
ThUS$
Current liabilities
Other financial liabilities, current
17
5,877
24,118
Lease liabilities, current
18
266
179
Trade and other payables, current
19
63,978
75,956
Related party payables, current
8
1,204
3,262
Other provisions, current
20
9,522
7,546
Current tax liabilities
16
18
-
Employee benefit provisions, current
21
1,545
1,489
Total current liabilities
82,410
112,550
Non-current liabilities
Other financial liabilities, non-current
17
95,805
129,956
Lease liabilities, non-current
18
40
7
Deferred tax liabilities
16
16,074
2,602
Employee benefit provisions, non-current
21
103
32
Total non-current liabilities
112,022
132,597
Equity
Share capital
22
139,814
139,810
Share premium
22
2,286
2,284
Retained earnings (losses)
22
53,371
16,340
Other reserves
22
21,792
22,205
Total equity
217,263
180,639
Total equity and liabilities
411,695
425,786
The accompanying notes 1 to 34 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
