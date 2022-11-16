Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Salmones Camanchaca S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALMOCAM   CL0002409135

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

(SALMOCAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
3067.90 CLP    0.00%
04:19pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Financial Statements 2022 - Q3
PU
04:19pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Earnings Report 2022 - Q3
PU
04:19pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Press Release 2022- Q3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salmones Camanchaca S A : Financial Statements 2022 - Q3

11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Interim consolidated financial statements

As of September 30, 2022

CONTENTS

Interim consolidated statements of financial position

Interim consolidated statements of changes in equity

Interim consolidated statements of net income by function

Interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income

Interim consolidated statements of cash flows - direct method

Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements

ThUS$ - Thousands of US dollars

UF - Unidades de fomento (a Chilean peso-based inflation indexed currency unit) ThCh$ - Thousands of Chilean pesos

CONTENTS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME BY FUNCTION

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, DIRECT METHOD

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION.............................................................................................................

1

NOTE 2 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ...........................................................

2

2.1

Periods covered.................................................................................................................................

2

2.2

Basis of preparation .........................................................................................................................

2

2.3

New pronouncements ......................................................................................................................

3

2.4

Basis of consolidation.......................................................................................................................

7

2.5

Investments in Associates ................................................................................................................

9

2.6

Segment reporting. ...........................................................................................................................

9

2.7

Foreign currency transactions .........................................................................................................

9

2.8

Property, plant, and equipment.....................................................................................................

10

2.9

Biological assets..............................................................................................................................

11

2.10

Intangible assets other than goodwill ...........................................................................................

12

2.11

Interest costs...................................................................................................................................

13

2.12

Impairment losses on non-financial assets...................................................................................

13

2.13

Financial assets and liabilities .......................................................................................................

14

2.14

Inventories ......................................................................................................................................

15

2.15

Statement of Cash Flow..................................................................................................................

16

2.16

Classification of Current and Non-Current Balances ...................................................................

16

2.17

Earnings per Share .........................................................................................................................

17

2.18

Trade and other receivables ...........................................................................................................

17

2.19

Cash and cash equivalents .............................................................................................................

17

2.20

Share capital ...................................................................................................................................

17

2.21

Trade and other payables, current ................................................................................................

18

2.22

Current and deferred income taxes ...............................................................................................

18

2.23

Employee benefits ..........................................................................................................................

18

2.24

Provisions........................................................................................................................................

19

2.25

Revenue recognition.......................................................................................................................

19

2.26

Leasing ...........................................................................................................................................

20

2.27

Dividend policy ...............................................................................................................................

21

2.28

The environment ............................................................................................................................

21

2.29

Fair value calculation .....................................................................................................................

21

2.30

Investments under the Austral Law .............................................................................................

22

NOTE 3 - FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT ............................................................................................

23

3.1.

Credit risk ......................................................................................................................................

23

3.2.

Liquidity risk..................................................................................................................................

23

3.3.

Market risk.....................................................................................................................................

24

NOTE 4 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ......................................................................................................

24

NOTE 5 - SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS .............................................

26

NOTE 6 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS...............................................................................................

27

NOTE 7 - TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES ..........................................................................................

27

NOTE 8 - BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES ..............................................

28

NOTE 9 - INVENTORIES...............................................................................................................................

31

9.1 Information on finished products .................................................................................................

31

9.2 Reconciliation of finished products...............................................................................................

31

NOTE 10 - BIOLOGICAL ASSETS ................................................................................................................

32

NOTE 11 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENTNON-FINANCIAL ASSETS .................................

33

NOTE 12 - EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS ..........................................................................................

34

NOTE 13 - CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT TAX ASSETS ......................................................................

34

NOTE 14 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS OTHER THAN GOODWILL .................................................................

35

NOTE 15 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ...................................................................................

38

NOTE 16 - INCOME AND DEFERRED TAXES ...........................................................................................

40

NOTE 17 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES ...................................

41

NOTE 18 - LEASE LIABILITIES ...................................................................................................................

46

NOTE 19 - TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES ..............................................................................................

46

NOTE 20 - OTHER PROVISIONS .................................................................................................................

47

NOTE 21 - EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PROVISIONS .........................................................................................

47

NOTE 22 - EQUITY........................................................................................................................................

48

NOTE 23 - EARNINGS PER SHARE ............................................................................................................

49

NOTE 24 - OPERATING REVENUE ............................................................................................................

50

NOTE 25 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES .................................................................................................

51

NOTE 26 - DISTRIBUTION COSTS ..............................................................................................................

52

NOTE 27 - FINANCIAL INCOME AND COSTS............................................................................................

52

NOTE 28 - EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ......................................................................................................

53

NOTE 29 - OTHER INCOME (LOSSES) .......................................................................................................

54

NOTE 30 - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES .......................................................

55

NOTE 31 - GUARANTEES AND CONTINGENCIES ....................................................................................

56

NOTE 32 - SANCTIONS .................................................................................................................................

57

NOTE 33 - THE ENVIRONMENT ................................................................................................................

58

NOTE 34 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS.............................................................................................................

58

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED)

As of September

As of December

Assets

Note

30, 2022

31, 2021

ThUS$

ThUS$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6

26,712

32,169

Other financial assets, current

47

12

Other non-financial assets, current

11

7,827

13,526

Trade and other receivables, current

7

11,848

29,305

Related party receivables, current

8

34,044

50,119

Inventories

9

53,648

39,745

Biological assets

10

136,630

115,561

Current tax assets

13

900

12,702

Total current assets

271,656

293,139

Non-current assets

Other financial assets, non-current

27

27

Other non-financial assets, non-current

11

112

112

Rights receivable, non-current

13

4,806

2,507

Equity method investments

12

3,654

4,061

Intangible assets other than goodwill

14

6,972

6,972

Property, plant, and equipment

15

122,218

116,506

Deferred tax assets

16

2,250

2,462

Total non-current assets

140,039

132,647

Total assets

411,695

425,786

The accompanying notes 1 to 34 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (AUDITED)

As of September

As of December

Liabilities

Note

30, 2022

31, 2021

ThUS$

ThUS$

Current liabilities

Other financial liabilities, current

17

5,877

24,118

Lease liabilities, current

18

266

179

Trade and other payables, current

19

63,978

75,956

Related party payables, current

8

1,204

3,262

Other provisions, current

20

9,522

7,546

Current tax liabilities

16

18

-

Employee benefit provisions, current

21

1,545

1,489

Total current liabilities

82,410

112,550

Non-current liabilities

Other financial liabilities, non-current

17

95,805

129,956

Lease liabilities, non-current

18

40

7

Deferred tax liabilities

16

16,074

2,602

Employee benefit provisions, non-current

21

103

32

Total non-current liabilities

112,022

132,597

Equity

Share capital

22

139,814

139,810

Share premium

22

2,286

2,284

Retained earnings (losses)

22

53,371

16,340

Other reserves

22

21,792

22,205

Total equity

217,263

180,639

Total equity and liabilities

411,695

425,786

The accompanying notes 1 to 34 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 21:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
04:19pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Financial Statements 2022 - Q3
PU
04:19pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Earnings Report 2022 - Q3
PU
04:19pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Press Release 2022- Q3
PU
04:19pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Results Presentation 2022 - Q3
PU
03:59pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Presentación de Resultados 2022 - 3T
PU
03:02pSalmones Camanchaca - Q3 2022 results
AQ
11/11Invitation to Q3 2022 presentation
AQ
11/11Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022 and 2023
CI
10/06Trading Update Q3 2022
AQ
10/06Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Announces Consolidated Harvest Volumes for Third Quarter and Y..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 714 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2022 393 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 052 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 557 M 251 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 067,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Manuel Francisco Arriagada Ossa Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Bortnik Ventura Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Fernández Valdés Chairman
Igal Neiman Brodsky Director-IT, Marketing & Planning
Francisco de Borja Cifuentes Correa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.29.45%257
BAKKAFROST-15.59%2 923
NTS ASA0.65%1 169
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-16.19%786
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED49.57%760
ICELANDIC SALMON AS6.76%491