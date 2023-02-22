Salmones Camanchaca S A : Financial Statements 2022 - Q4

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated financial statements As of December 31, 2022 CONTENTS Consolidated statements of financial position Consolidated statements of changes in equity Consolidated statements of net income by function Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of cash flows, direct method Notes to the consolidated financial statements ThUS$ - Thousands of US dollars UF - Unidades de fomento (a Chilean peso based inflation indexed currency unit) ThCh$ - Thousands of Chilean pesos

EY Chile Tel: +56 (41) 2467000 Arturo Prat 199, Torre A www.eychile.cl Oficina 509, piso 5 Concepción Independent Auditor's Report To the Board of Directors of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and 2021 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Chile, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements. Biological assets fair value Pursuant to IAS 41, Salmones Camanchaca S.A. evaluates biological assets (live fish) at fair value. As at 31 December 2022, the biological assets amounted to US$ 136,071 thousand and represented 32% of the consolidated total assets. The difference between the fair value of the biological assets and the related cost is recognized as a fair value adjustment. In 2022, the recognized fair value adjustment amounted to US$ 5,740 thousand (gain). The fair value is calculated using a model based on a net present value methodology (applying an interpolation discount factor), the model considers estimated volumes, quality, the size of the biomass and estimated market prices at the harvest dates, adjusted for expenses to produce, harvest and sell the biomass. The fair value of biological assets was a key audit matter due to the level of judgement related to selection of the valuation model and the assumptions used in the calculation. We evaluated the valuation and applied model against the requirements in IAS 41, IFRS 13 and industry practice. We identified the routines and tested controls related to the calculation of the fair value adjustment of the biomass and we compared the prices applied against estimated market prices at the expected harvesting dates. In addition, we evaluated expected manufacturing costs, size distribution of the biomass, expected mortality and quality of the live fish, and compared them with budgets and historical data. Furthermore, we evaluated the historical accuracy in prior periods' estimates and the sensitivity analysis of changes in expected prices and biomass. We recalculated the model used to calculate fair value for the relevant weight classes. We assessed the Salmones Camanchaca's S.A. disclosures regarding fair value of biological assets, in note 2.9, note 5 and note 10 regarding the Company's accounting policies, significant estimates and assumptions.

Measurement of fish biomass Biological fish assets are by nature difficult to count, observe and measure due to a lack of sufficiently accurate measurement techniques that do not at the same time affect fish health. As a result, there is a degree of estimation uncertainty related to the number of fish and biomass in sea sites at any point in time. An important part of the biomass measurement is related to the feeding process, which represents most of the cost per kilogram of the fish at sea. To measure fish biomass the Company maintains information on quantity of fish, average weight and biomass by group of biological assets in its biomass information system. The biomass measurement for fish biological assets was a key audit matter due to the level of estimation and the assumptions used in the calculation. We tested the measurement of biological assets (quantity and biomass), and specifically the inventory of live fish held for harvesting purposes (in the growing stage), which constitutes the majority of the recorded value of biological assets. We have assessed the Company's processes for recording the quantity of fish and tested the related process relevant controls. We also assessed the harvest deviation for the period comparing the quantity of fish recorded in the Company´s systems before harvest and the quantity of fish received by the processing plant. To evaluate the allocation of feeding cost and consumption for the period, we evaluated the Company's controls and tested food invoices throughout the year. Other Information Other information consists of the information included in the Annual Report, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Management is responsible for the other information. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.