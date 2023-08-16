EY Chile Tel: +56 (41) 2467000 Arturo Prat 199, Torre A www.eychile.cl Oficina 509, piso 5 Concepción

Review Report of the Independent Auditor

Shareholders and Directors

Salmones Camanchaca S.A.

Result of the Interim Consolidated Financial Information Review

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated financial statements of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and subsidiaries, which comprise the interim consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2023, and the related interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the interim consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods then ended, and the related notes to the interim consolidated financial statements (collectively referred to as interim consolidated financial information).

Based on our review, we are not aware of any significant modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim consolidated financial information to bring it into conformity with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as incorporated into the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for the results of the interim review

We conducted our review in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards in Chile applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of interim financial information consists primarily of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for accounting and financial matters. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an audit performed in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards in Chile, the objective of which is to express an opinion on the interim financial information as a whole. Therefore, we do not express such an opinion. In accordance with the ethical requirements relevant to our review, we are required to be independent of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and to comply with our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with such requirements. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide us with a reasonable basis for our conclusion.