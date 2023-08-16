SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Interim consolidated financial statements
As of June 30, 2023
CONTENTS
Interim consolidated statements of financial position
Interim consolidated statements of changes in equity
Interim consolidated statements of net income by function
Interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income
Interim consolidated statements of cash flows - direct method
Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements
ThUS$ - Thousands of US dollars
UF - Unidades de fomento (a Chilean peso-based inflation indexed currency unit) ThCh$ - Thousands of Chilean pesos
EY Chile
Tel: +56 (41) 2467000
Arturo Prat 199, Torre A
www.eychile.cl
Oficina 509, piso 5
Concepción
Review Report of the Independent Auditor
Shareholders and Directors
Salmones Camanchaca S.A.
Result of the Interim Consolidated Financial Information Review
We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated financial statements of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and subsidiaries, which comprise the interim consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2023, and the related interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the interim consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods then ended, and the related notes to the interim consolidated financial statements (collectively referred to as interim consolidated financial information).
Based on our review, we are not aware of any significant modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim consolidated financial information to bring it into conformity with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as incorporated into the International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for the results of the interim review
We conducted our review in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards in Chile applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of interim financial information consists primarily of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for accounting and financial matters. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an audit performed in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards in Chile, the objective of which is to express an opinion on the interim financial information as a whole. Therefore, we do not express such an opinion. In accordance with the ethical requirements relevant to our review, we are required to be independent of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and to comply with our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with such requirements. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide us with a reasonable basis for our conclusion.
Management's Responsibility for the Interim Consolidated Financial Information
Management of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim consolidated financial information in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" incorporated in the International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining a relevant internal control to the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Other matters - Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022
On February 22, 2023, we issued an unmodified opinion on the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and subsidiaries, which include the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022 presented in the accompanying interim consolidated financial statements and the related notes.
Concepción, August 16, 2023
CONTENTS
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME BY FUNCTION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, DIRECT METHOD
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION
1
NOTE 2.- SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2
2.1
Period covered
2
2.2
Basis of preparation
2
2.3
New pronouncements
3
2.4
Basis of consolidation
7
2.5
Investments in associates
8
2.6
Segment reporting
9
2.7
Foreign currency transactions
9
2.8
Property, plant, and equipment
10
2.9
Biological assets
11
2.10
Intangible assets other than goodwill
12
2.11
Interest costs
13
2.12
Impairment losses on non-financial assets
13
2.13
Financial assets and liabilities
13
2.14
Inventories
15
2.15
Statement of Cash Flow
16
2.16
Classification of Current and Non-Current Balances
16
2.17
Earnings per Share
17
2.18
Trade and other receivables
17
2.19
Cash and cash equivalents
17
2.20
Share capital
17
2.21
Trade and other payables, current
17
2.22
Current and deferred income taxes
18
2.23
Employee benefits
18
2.24
Provisions
18
2.25
Revenue recognition
19
2.26
Leasing
20
2.27
Dividend policy
21
2.28
The Environment
21
2.29
Fair value calculation
21
2.30
Investments under the Austral Law
22
NOTE 3 - FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
23
3.1.
Credit risk
23
3.2.
Liquidity risk
23
3.3.
Market risk
24
NOTE 4 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
24
NOTE 5 - SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS
26
NOTE 6 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
27
NOTE 7 - TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
27
NOTE 8 - BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
28
NOTE 9 - INVENTORIES
31
NOTE 10 - BIOLOGICAL ASSETS
32
NOTE 11 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENTNON-FINANCIAL ASSETS
33
NOTE 12 - EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS
34
NOTE 13 - Current and non-current tax assets
34
NOTE 14 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS OTHER THAN GOODWILL
35
NOTE 15 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
38
NOTE 16 - INCOME AND DEFERRED TAXES
40
NOTE 17 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
41
NOTE 18 - LEASE LIABILITIES
46
NOTE 19 - TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
46
NOTE 20 - OTHER PROVISIONS
47
NOTE 21 - EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PROVISIONS
47
NOTE 22 - EQUITY
48
NOTE 23 - EARNINGS PER SHARE
50
NOTE 24 - OPERATING REVENUE
50
NOTE 25 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
51
NOTE 26 - DISTRIBUTION COSTS
52
NOTE 27 - FINANCIAL INCOME AND COSTS
52
NOTE 28 - EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
53
NOTE 29 - OTHER INCOME (LOSSES)
54
NOTE 30 - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES
54
NOTE 31 - GUARANTEES AND CONTINGENCIES
56
NOTE 32 - SANCTIONS
56
NOTE 33 - THE ENVIRONMENT
57
NOTE 34 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
57
