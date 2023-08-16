SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Interim consolidated financial statements

As of June 30, 2023

Review Report of the Independent Auditor

Shareholders and Directors

Salmones Camanchaca S.A.

Result of the Interim Consolidated Financial Information Review

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated financial statements of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and subsidiaries, which comprise the interim consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2023, and the related interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the interim consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month periods then ended, and the related notes to the interim consolidated financial statements (collectively referred to as interim consolidated financial information).

Based on our review, we are not aware of any significant modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim consolidated financial information to bring it into conformity with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as incorporated into the International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for the results of the interim review

We conducted our review in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards in Chile applicable to reviews of interim financial information. A review of interim financial information consists primarily of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for accounting and financial matters. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an audit performed in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards in Chile, the objective of which is to express an opinion on the interim financial information as a whole. Therefore, we do not express such an opinion. In accordance with the ethical requirements relevant to our review, we are required to be independent of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and to comply with our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with such requirements. We believe that the results of the review procedures provide us with a reasonable basis for our conclusion.

Management's Responsibility for the Interim Consolidated Financial Information

Management of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the interim consolidated financial information in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" incorporated in the International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining a relevant internal control to the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated interim financial information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Other matters - Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022

On February 22, 2023, we issued an unmodified opinion on the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. and subsidiaries, which include the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022 presented in the accompanying interim consolidated financial statements and the related notes.

Concepción, August 16, 2023

CONTENTS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME BY FUNCTION

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, DIRECT METHOD

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION

1

NOTE 2.- SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2

2.1

Period covered

2

2.2

Basis of preparation

2

2.3

New pronouncements

3

2.4

Basis of consolidation

7

2.5

Investments in associates

8

2.6

Segment reporting

9

2.7

Foreign currency transactions

9

2.8

Property, plant, and equipment

10

2.9

Biological assets

11

2.10

Intangible assets other than goodwill

12

2.11

Interest costs

13

2.12

Impairment losses on non-financial assets

13

2.13

Financial assets and liabilities

13

2.14

Inventories

15

2.15

Statement of Cash Flow

16

2.16

Classification of Current and Non-Current Balances

16

2.17

Earnings per Share

17

2.18

Trade and other receivables

17

2.19

Cash and cash equivalents

17

2.20

Share capital

17

2.21

Trade and other payables, current

17

2.22

Current and deferred income taxes

18

2.23

Employee benefits

18

2.24

Provisions

18

2.25

Revenue recognition

19

2.26

Leasing

20

2.27

Dividend policy

21

2.28

The Environment

21

2.29

Fair value calculation

21

2.30

Investments under the Austral Law

22

NOTE 3 - FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

23

3.1.

Credit risk

23

3.2.

Liquidity risk

23

3.3.

Market risk

24

NOTE 4 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

24

NOTE 5 - SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS

26

NOTE 6 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

27

NOTE 7 - TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

27

NOTE 8 - BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

28

NOTE 9 - INVENTORIES

31

NOTE 10 - BIOLOGICAL ASSETS

32

NOTE 11 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENTNON-FINANCIAL ASSETS

33

NOTE 12 - EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS

34

NOTE 13 - Current and non-current tax assets

34

NOTE 14 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS OTHER THAN GOODWILL

35

NOTE 15 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

38

NOTE 16 - INCOME AND DEFERRED TAXES

40

NOTE 17 - OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

41

NOTE 18 - LEASE LIABILITIES

46

NOTE 19 - TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

46

NOTE 20 - OTHER PROVISIONS

47

NOTE 21 - EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PROVISIONS

47

NOTE 22 - EQUITY

48

NOTE 23 - EARNINGS PER SHARE

50

NOTE 24 - OPERATING REVENUE

50

NOTE 25 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

51

NOTE 26 - DISTRIBUTION COSTS

52

NOTE 27 - FINANCIAL INCOME AND COSTS

52

NOTE 28 - EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES

53

NOTE 29 - OTHER INCOME (LOSSES)

54

NOTE 30 - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES

54

NOTE 31 - GUARANTEES AND CONTINGENCIES

56

NOTE 32 - SANCTIONS

56

NOTE 33 - THE ENVIRONMENT

57

NOTE 34 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

57

