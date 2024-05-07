FINANCIAL RESULTS In its core activity of Atlantic salmon, the Company harvested 44,055 WFE tonnes in 2023, similar to the 2022 harvest of 44,504 WFE tonnes, and in accordance with estimates provided to the financial market at the beginning of the year. Coho harvests reached 11,439 WFE tonnes in 2023, a 184% increase over 2022. As a result of the diversification strategy, focused on using a greater proportion of centers in the Aysén region which, being located in a more southern area, presents a lower probability of algae blooms,the total production for 2024 is expected to be in the range of 50-53 thousand WFE tonnes of Atlantic and Coho. This new strategy not only considers the relocation of farms but also numerous projects and technologies to reduce risks with the application of technologies such as upwelling systems and oxygenation equipment, among others. In relation to Coho, due to low prices as a consequence of a significant devaluation of the Japanese currency, we have opted to temporarily moderate our growth plan, awaiting an improvement in market conditions, notwithstanding that Coho continues to represent an important strategic value for the Company. Thus, for 2025, we expect between 56 and 59 thousand WFE tonnes across both species. Additionally, the Company engages in trout production in its own estuarine farms, an activity carried out through a Joint Account Participation (JAP) (where it owns 1/3 of the result). In 2023, through this initiative, 4 thousand tonnes were harvested, a substantial reduction from the 18 thousand WFE tonnes in 2022, which is consistent with farms located in neighborhoods with mandatory rest in the first quarter of odd years. The JAP was renewed in 2020 for a term of six years from January 2023, but with 2/3 of the current stocking, estimating an average annual capacity of 8-9 thousand tonnes.

Salmones Camanchaca employs 1,931 collaborators, 60% of whom work in the secondary processing and value-added plant, located in Tomé, Biobío region. The Company's results are related to three key factors: The price of Atlantic salmon, sensitive to Norwegian and Chilean supply conditions, and demand in North America. Practices and performance of grow-out in sea farms, and its environmental-sanitary conditions, which affect sur- vival; feed conversion factors; growth rate; and the use of pharmaceutical tools to improve fish health, largely determining production costs (ex-cage). The cost of feed, which explains approximately half of the unit price of the live fish at harvest. In 2023, the sold volume reached 42.7 thousand tonnes of Atlantic, 7.6% less than in 2022. Revenues in 2023 reached US$ 354 million, 5.1% lower than the previous year, explained by a 4% decrease in the Atlantic price. Costs of goods sold increased by higher feed prices and, in the case of Atlantic, by the harvest of 4 farms out of a total of 9 that were affected by low oxygen levels, sea lion attacks, high presence of caligusor SRS. Also, higher processing costs were influenced by the scheduled shutdown of the Tomé plant in the second quarter of 2023 for maintenance. Consequently, the accumulated ex-cage cost of Atlantic salmon for 2023 was US$ 4.60/kg live fish (US$ 4.94/kg WFE), higher than US$ 4.12/kg live fish in 2022 (US$ 4.43/kg WFE). In 2023, direct costs due to extraordinary mortalities and associated expenses (algae blooms, oxygen shortages, sea lion attacks, among others) reached US$ 3.6 million, US$ 2.7 million lower than the same period last year. These

costs mainly consist of biomass mortality not covered by insurance and expenses associated with the transfer of mortality and mitigation associated with such events. As a result, EBIT was US$ 14.6 million in 2023, which is US$ 45.3 million less than the EBIT in same period last year of US$ 59.9 million. Thus, sales of Atlantic salmon generated an EBIT/kg WFE of US$ 0.62 in 2023, lower than US$ 1.19 in 2022, explained by lower sold volumes, lower salmon prices, and higher production and processing costs. Coho, on its part, generated a negative EBIT/kg WFE of US$ 0.62, lower than the positive US$ 1.44/kg WFE in 2022, mainly associated with lower market prices. The net Fair Value adjustment result as of December 2023 was US$ 7.9 million negative, compared with US$ 5.7 million positive as of December 2022, a difference explained by lower market prices observed at the end of December, and by higher costs due to inflationary effects on salmon feed inputs and risk mitigation measures. Other gains/losses reflect a result of US$ 5.3 million negative explained by the trout business, which generated a negative result of US$ 5.2 million for the Company in the year (US$ 0.5 million positive in 2022). This activity was affected by higher costs and lower selling prices, heavily impacted by the yen's devaluation in Japan, the main market for trout. With all the above, the net result after taxes for 2023 was a loss of US$ 6.0 million, compared to a profit of US$ 44.7 million recorded in 2022. The cash flow variation for 2023 was positive at US$ 3.5 million, compared to US$ 11.4 million negative in 2022, explained by: i) A negative cash flow-operation (use) of