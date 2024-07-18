Salmones Camanchaca S A : PROPOSALS SUPPORT 29.07.2024
July 18, 2024 at 01:03 pm EDT
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
The decision of the board of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. to submit to the consideration of the shareholders' meeting the cancellation of the trading of the Company's Norwegian depository receipts on the Oslo Stock Exchange ("NDRs") and the delisting of NDRs from the Oslo Stock Exchange is due to the low participation of ownership in that market, as currently less than 2.9% of Salmones Camanchaca S.A.'s shares are held by NDR holders, and transactions of the NDRs are virtually non-existent. Therefore, the board considered that the original objective of accessing a highly liquid stock market for salmon companies has been distorted, and thus, the associated costs are not justified.
Similarly, the decision of the board of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. to submit to the consideration of the shareholders' meeting the extension of the statutory term of board directors from 2 to 3 years is based on the estimation that this is the national standard, which is deemed to be consistent with the necessary continuity for the strategic direction of the company, given the complexity of the current industry challenges and development plans.
Santiago, July 18, 2024
