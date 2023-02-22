Salmones Camanchaca S A : Presentación de Resultados 2022 - 4T

Q4 2022 Highlights

Net Earnings resumed after 2020 pandemic and 2021 algae blooms: Q4 EBITDA at USD 22.7m, up 29%, while in 2022 was USD 77.7m versus USD 3.2m in 2021.

Q4 Operating Revenues were 8% below at USD 99m, due to 24% decline in volumes sold, but 18% higher Atlantic salmon price. For 2022 they were USD 373m, up 27% vs 2021.

Q4 Atlantic harvest LW cost was USD 3.91/kg, in line with 2021, pressed by higher feed costs, costs related to risk mitigation measures, and inflation. But for the whole 2022 it was USD 4.12, also in line with 2021.

Q4 harvest and processing costs was USD 1.26/kg WFE, up USD 0.35 due to lower volume, larger fraction of sites in remote areas, and inflation.

Q4 EBIT/kg WFE for Atlantic salmon was USD 1.47, up USD 0.73 due to better salmon price achievement, while for the year 2022 was USD 1.23, favorably compared to a negative USD 0.33 in 2021.