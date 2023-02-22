Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Salmones Camanchaca S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SALMOCAM   CL0002409135

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

(SALMOCAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-21
3624.80 CLP    0.00%
05:34pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Earnings Report 2022 - Q4
PU
05:34pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Press Release 2022- Q4
PU
05:34pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Results Presentation 2022 - Q4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salmones Camanchaca S A : Presentación de Resultados 2022 - 4T

02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2022 Results

Ricardo García, Vice Chairman Manuel Arriagada, CEO

Santiago, Chile

23 February 2023

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Operational review
  • Markets
  • Financial review
  • Estimates
  • Summary

Q4 2022 Highlights

  1. Net Earnings resumed after 2020 pandemic and 2021 algae blooms: Q4 EBITDA at USD 22.7m, up 29%, while in 2022 was USD 77.7m versus USD 3.2m in 2021.
  2. Q4 Operating Revenues were 8% below at USD 99m, due to 24% decline in volumes sold, but 18% higher Atlantic salmon price. For 2022 they were USD 373m, up 27% vs 2021.
  3. Q4 Atlantic harvest LW cost was USD 3.91/kg, in line with 2021, pressed by higher feed costs, costs related to risk mitigation measures, and inflation. But for the whole 2022 it was USD 4.12, also in line with 2021.
  4. Q4 harvest and processing costs was USD 1.26/kg WFE, up USD 0.35 due to lower volume, larger fraction of sites in remote areas, and inflation.
  5. Q4 EBIT/kg WFE for Atlantic salmon was USD 1.47, up USD 0.73 due to better salmon price achievement, while for the year 2022 was USD 1.23, favorably compared to a negative USD 0.33 in 2021.
  6. Full year 2022 total harvests at 48.6k MT WFE, 92% of which is Atlantic.

Financial Highlights

Revenues

Million USD

107.6

97.4

95.9

98.6

80.9

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

EBITDA and EBIT/kg WFE

USD million and USD/kg WFE

EBITDA

EBIT/Kg

25.7

25.6

22.7

17.6

1.78

1.74

1.43

3.7

0.80

-0.04

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

4

Growth in harvest & stockings in 2022-2023

  • Lower harvest volume in Q4 22 due to tactical commercial reason, but all 2022 in line with estimates
  • Full 2022 Atlantic stockings stable but with Coho's, the total is up 7%
    (aiming a reduction of biological risk)
  • Atlantic 2023 harvest plan at
    44-46 thousand MT WFE, 10-12 thousand MT WFE for Coho, and stocking increasing (both species)
  • Industry Atlantic stocking* in Q4 22 was down 2% YoY: no growth projected

Atlantic Harvest volume

(1,000 MT)

Atlantic Smolt Stocking

(millions units)

Coho Harvest volume

(1,000 MT)

Coho Smolt Stocking

(millions units)

Total Stocking

(millions units)

Atlantic harvest and smolt stocking

Thousand MT WFE and million units

15.8

15.0

14.3

13.1

13.4

13-14

12.4

12-13

12-13

10.7

9.2

9.5

9.7

8.1

6.4

6-7

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

2021

2022

2023

53.0

40.1

44.5

44-46

11.4

10.1

9.8

11-12

3.7

1.8

4.0

10-12

1.1

0.6

1.6

2-3

12.5

10.7

11.4

13-15

5* Source: Aquabench December 2022

Disclaimer

Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:33:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
05:34pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Earnings Report 2022 - Q4
PU
05:34pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Press Release 2022- Q4
PU
05:34pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Results Presentation 2022 - Q4
PU
05:34pSalmones Camanchaca S A : Presentación de Resultados 2022 - 4T
PU
05:24pSalmones Camanchaca - Q4 2022 results
AQ
02/16Invitation to Q4 2022 results
AQ
01/09Trading Update Q4 2022
AQ
01/06Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
01/06Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Reports Consolidated Total Harvest Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
01/03December 2022 : For the second straight year, Salmones Camanchaca is one of the most susta..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 488 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2022 471 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net Debt 2022 647 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 477 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Salmones Camanchaca S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manuel Francisco Arriagada Ossa Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Bortnik Ventura Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Fernández Valdés Chairman
Jorge Andres Fernández García Chairman
Igal Neiman Brodsky Director-IT, Marketing & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.-5.85%336
BAKKAFROST5.52%3 739
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA-5.53%810
FRØY ASA22.83%511
ICELANDIC SALMON AS0.00%452
MÅSØVAL AS2.31%370