Salmones Camanchaca S A : Results Presentation 2022 - Q3

Q3 2022 Highlights

Net Earnings recovery continues: in one year, Q3 EBITDA increased from USD 3.6 million to USD 25.6 million.

Operating Revenues reached USD 96 million, 46% higher than Q3 2021, driven by 20% increase in Atlantic salmon prices and 24% increase in volume sold.

Atlantic harvest LW cost was USD 4.17/kg, but despite being pressed by higher feed costs and inflation, was 1 US cent bellow Q3 2021.

Harvest and processing costs at USD 1.03/kg-WFE, in line with long-term target of USD 1.

EBIT/kg-WFE for Atlantic salmon reached USD 1.78, fueled by better salmon price achievement and volume.

EBIT/kg-WFE for Coho was USD 1.16 in the 3 rd quarter and reached USD 1.71 YTD. Favorable performance and broad market diversification.