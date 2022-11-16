Advanced search
    SALMOCAM   CL0002409135

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

(SALMOCAM)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
3067.90 CLP    0.00%
Salmones Camanchaca S A : Results Presentation 2022 - Q3

11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST
Q3 2022 Results

Ricardo García, Vice Chairman Manuel Arriagada, CEO

Santiago, Chile

17 November 2022

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Operational Review
  • Markets
  • Sustainability
  • Financial Review
  • Summary

Q3 2022 Highlights

  1. Net Earnings recovery continues: in one year, Q3 EBITDA increased from USD 3.6 million to USD 25.6 million.
  2. Operating Revenues reached USD 96 million, 46% higher than Q3 2021, driven by 20% increase in Atlantic salmon prices and 24% increase in volume sold.
  3. Atlantic harvest LW cost was USD 4.17/kg, but despite being pressed by higher feed costs and inflation, was 1 US cent bellow Q3 2021.
  4. Harvest and processing costs at USD 1.03/kg-WFE, in line with long-term target of USD 1.
  5. EBIT/kg-WFEfor Atlantic salmon reached USD 1.78, fueled by better salmon price achievement and volume.
  6. EBIT/kg-WFEfor Coho was USD 1.16 in the 3rd quarter and reached USD 1.71 YTD. Favorable performance and broad market diversification.
  7. Full year 2022 total harvest guide is kept at 49-51,000MT-WFE, 90% of which is Atlantic.

Financial Highlights

Revenues

Million USD

107.6

97.4

95.9

80.9

65.9

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

EBITDA and EBIT/kg WFE

Million USD and USD/kg WFE

25.7

25.6

17.6

1.78

1.74

3.6

3.7

0.80

-0.04

-0.05

EBITDA

EBIT/Kg

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

4

2022 Harvest: Atlantic guidance kept

• Increased volume in Q3 2022: 50%

Atlantic harvest and smolt stocking

more than Q3 21 and 7% higher than

Thousand MT WFE and million units

same-sea-sites (Q3 20)

• Atlantic 2022 harvest guidance kept at

20.3

16.1

15.8

45-46,000 MT WFE

15.0

14.3

13.1

13.4

12.4

10-12

• Atlantic stockings reduction, while

10.7

10.2

9.2

9.5

Coho's increases: biological risk

8.1

7.1

6.4

mitigation strategy

• Company's total stocking in 2022

higher than 2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

• Industry stocking* in Q3 is up 3% YoY

2019

2020

2021

2022

Atlantic Harvest volume

53.7

53.0

40.1

45-46

(1,000 tons)

Smolt Stocking

10.6

11.4

10.1

9.8

(millions units)

Coho Smolt Stocking

1.5

1.1

0.6

1.6

(millions units)

Total Stocking

12.1

12.5

10.7

11.4

(millions units)

5* Source: Aquabench September 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 21:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
