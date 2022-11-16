Salmones Camanchaca S A : Results Presentation 2022 - Q3

Q3 2022 Results
Ricardo García, Vice Chairman Manuel Arriagada, CEO
Santiago, Chile
17 November 2022
Agenda
Q3 2022 Highlights
Financial Highlights
Revenues
Million USD
107.6
97.4
95.9
80.9
65.9
Q3 21
Q4 21
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
EBITDA and EBIT/kg WFE
Million USD and USD/kg WFE
25.7
25.6
17.6
1.78
1.74
3.6
3.7
0.80
-0.04
-0.05
EBITDA
EBIT/Kg
4
2022 Harvest: Atlantic guidance kept
• Increased volume in Q3 2022: 50%
Atlantic harvest and smolt stocking
more than Q3 21 and 7% higher than
Thousand MT WFE and million units
same-sea-sites (Q3 20)
• Atlantic 2022 harvest guidance kept at
20.3
16.1
15.8
45-46,000 MT WFE
15.0
14.3
13.1
13.4
12.4
10-12
• Atlantic stockings reduction, while
10.7
10.2
9.2
9.5
Coho's increases: biological risk
8.1
7.1
6.4
mitigation strategy
• Company's total stocking in 2022
higher than 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
• Industry stocking* in Q3 is up 3% YoY
2019
2020
2021
2022
Atlantic Harvest volume
53.7
53.0
40.1
45-46
(1,000 tons)
Smolt Stocking
10.6
11.4
10.1
9.8
(millions units)
Coho Smolt Stocking
1.5
1.1
0.6
1.6
Total Stocking
12.1
12.5
5* Source: Aquabench September 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 21:18:04 UTC.