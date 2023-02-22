Salmones Camanchaca S A : Results Presentation 2022 - Q4
02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Q4 2022 Results
Ricardo García, Vice Chairman Manuel Arriagada, CEO
Santiago, Chile
23 February 2023
Agenda
Highlights
Operational review
Markets
Financial review
Estimates
Summary
Q4 2022 Highlights
Net Earnings resumed after 2020 pandemic and 2021 algae blooms: Q4 EBITDA at USD 22.7m, up 29%, while in 2022 was USD 77.7m versus USD 3.2m in 2021.
Q4 Operating Revenues were 8% below at USD 99m, due to 24% decline in volumes sold, but 18% higher Atlantic salmon price. For 2022 they were USD 373m, up 27% vs 2021.
Q4 Atlantic harvest LW cost was USD 3.91/kg, in line with 2021, pressed by higher feed costs, costs related to risk mitigation measures, and inflation. But for the whole 2022 it was USD 4.12, also in line with 2021.
Q4 harvest and processing costs was USD 1.26/kg WFE, up USD 0.35 due to lower volume, larger fraction of sites in remote areas, and inflation.
Q4 EBIT/kg WFE for Atlantic salmon was USD 1.47, up USD 0.73 due to better salmon price achievement, while for the year 2022 was USD 1.23, favorably compared to a negative USD 0.33 in 2021.
Full year 2022 total harvests at 48.6k MT WFE, 92% of which is Atlantic.
Financial Highlights
Revenues
Million USD
107.6
97.4
95.9
98.6
80.9
Q4 21
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
EBITDA and EBIT/kg WFE
USD million and USD/kg WFE
EBITDA
EBIT/Kg
25.7
25.6
22.7
17.6
1.78
1.74
1.43
3.7
0.80
-0.04
Q4 21
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
4
Growth in harvest & stockings in 2022-2023
Lower harvest volume in Q4 22 due to tactical commercial reason, but all 2022 in line with estimates
Full 2022 Atlantic stockings stable but with Coho's, the total is up 7%
(aiming a reduction of biological risk)
Atlantic 2023 harvest plan at
44-46 thousand MT WFE, 10-12 thousand MT WFE for Coho, and stocking increasing (both species)
Industry Atlantic stocking* in Q4 22 was down 2% YoY: no growth projected
Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:33:24 UTC.