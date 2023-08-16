Salmones Camanchaca SA is a Chile-based company, which is mainly focused on the salmon farming industry. The activities of the Company include: breeding, production, marketing and farming of salmon and all kinds of species, beings or organisms that have in water their normal and most frequent means of life, including research and development of salmon genetics, exploitation, farming, slaughtering, production and marketing of seafood products. The Company owns freshwater fish farms, processing plants to develop its productive work, and more than 70 aquaculture concessions for sea farming within the national territory. It also has commercial and representative offices in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Spain and China.