Q2 2023 RESULTS

RICARDO GARCIA, VICE CHAIRMAN

17 AUGUST 2023 - SANTIAGO, CHILE

Q2 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Operating Revenues were 35% lower than Q2 22, at USD 63m, as Atlantic volume sold dropped 42% due to expected lower harvest volumes in the quarter.
  2. Atlantic harvest LW cost was USD 4.98/Kg, 23% higher than Q2 22, pushed by 2 sea farms representing 3/4 of the harvested volume, affected by SRS, sealice, and predators.
  3. Atlantic processing costs was USD 1.49/Kg WFE, 51% higher than Q2 22 due to a 6 weeks plant's maintenance interruption and lower harvest volume.
  4. Prices were stable QoQ, and price achievement was strong through Q2. Return on raw material for Atlantic was 94 US cents above benchmark.
  5. As a consequence, EBIT/Kg WFE for Atlantic was marginally negative.
  6. Marginal impact of extraordinary mortality in the quarter (USD 0.8m).
  7. Total 2023 harvest expected at 56-60k MT all species, with 80% Atlantic.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues

Million USD

113.8

97.4

95.9

98.6

63.4

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

EBITDA and EBIT/kg WFE

USD million and USD/kg WFE

EBITDA

EBIT/Kg

25.7

25.6

25.4

22.7

1.74

1.78

1.43

1.44

-0.04

4.3

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

4

GROWTH IN HARVEST & STOCKINGS IN 2023

  • Lower harvest volume in Q2 23 as planned (-48% vs Q2 22).
  • Strong harvest expected in Q3 23.
  • Increase in total stockings, with special growth in Coho, duplicating
    2022's units (aiming to reduce biological risks).
  • Atlantic 2023 harvest plan at
    45-47 thousand MT WFE, 11-13 thousand MT WFE for Coho.
  • Industry Atlantic stocking* in H1 23 increased 5%, and a 6% for Coho.

Atlantic harvest and smolt stocking

Thousand MT WFE and million units

18-19

15.8

15.0

14.3

13.1

13.4

12.4

11.1

10.7

9.2

9.5

9.7

9-10

8.1

6.4

6.4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

2021

2022

2023

Atlantic Harvest volume

53.0

40.1

44.5

45-47

(1,000 MT)

Atlantic Smolt Stocking

11.4

10.1

9.8

11-12

(millions units)

Coho Harvest volume

3.7

1.8

4.0

11-13

(1,000 MT)

Coho Smolt Stocking

1.1

0.6

1.6

2-3

(millions units)

Total Stocking

12.5

10.7

11.4

13-15

(millions units)

5* Source: Aquabench June 2023

