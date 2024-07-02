SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

In connection with the information provided as an essential fact on June 24th, regarding the decision of the board of Salmones Camanchaca S.A. to initiate the process of delisting the Norwegian depository receipts ("NDRs") from the Oslo Stock Exchange ("Delisting"), the following is informed:

In accordance with Norwegian law, the Delisting must be submitted for consideration at a shareholders' meeting.

It is necessary to amend the company's bylaws so that this matter can be addressed at a shareholders' meeting, in compliance with Norwegian legislation.

Santiago, July 1, 2024