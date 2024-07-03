Salmones Camanchaca S A : Transaction by close associate to primary insider
July 03, 2024 at 04:07 pm EDT
Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Transaction by close associate to primary insider
03 Jul 2024 22:00 CEST
Reference is made to the stock announcement made by Salmones Camanchaca S.A.
(the "Company") regarding its parent company's, Camanchaca S.A., intention to
purchase up to 2,122,602 Norwegian Depositary Receipts (NDRs) of the Company.
Please see attached forms for details on the acquisitions made by Camanchaca
S.A..
For more information please contact:
Alvaro Marín, Head of IR, alvaro.marin@camanchaca.cl
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article
19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.
Salmones Camanchaca SA published this content on
03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 July 2024 20:06:07 UTC.
Salmones Camanchaca SA is a Chile-based company, which is mainly focused on the salmon farming industry. The activities of the Company include: breeding, production, marketing and farming of salmon and all kinds of species, beings or organisms that have in water their normal and most frequent means of life, including research and development of salmon genetics, exploitation, farming, slaughtering, production and marketing of seafood products. The Company owns freshwater fish farms, processing plants to develop its productive work, and more than 70 aquaculture concessions for sea farming within the national territory. It also has commercial and representative offices in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Spain and China.