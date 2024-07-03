Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Transaction by close associate to primary insider

03 Jul 2024 22:00 CEST

Issuer

Salmones Camanchaca S.A.

Reference is made to the stock announcement made by Salmones Camanchaca S.A.
(the "Company") regarding its parent company's, Camanchaca S.A., intention to
purchase up to 2,122,602 Norwegian Depositary Receipts (NDRs) of the Company.

Please see attached forms for details on the acquisitions made by Camanchaca
S.A..

For more information please contact:

Alvaro Marín, Head of IR, alvaro.marin@camanchaca.cl

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article
19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.

Source

Salmones Camanchaca S.A.

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.

ISIN

NO0012451915

Symbol

SACAM

Market

Oslo Børs

