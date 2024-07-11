Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Transaction by close associate to primary insider

Reference is made to the stock announcement made by Salmones Camanchaca S.A.

(the "Company") regarding its parent company's, Camanchaca S.A., intention to

purchase up to 2,122,602 Norwegian Depositary Receipts (NDRs) of the Company.



Please see attached forms for details on the acquisitions made by Camanchaca

S.A..



For more information please contact:



Alvaro Marín, Head of IR, alvaro.marin@camanchaca.cl



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article

19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian

Securities Trading Act.





